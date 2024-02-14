"THIS is hockey culture" - NHL fans commend Patrik Laine for setting up mental health fund garnering excess of $10K following wild podcast controversy

In a display of solidarity and support, the hockey community has donated over $10,000 to Patrik Laine's Mens Mental Health Fund, following a distasteful comment made on the B&B’s "Round Table" podcast.

Following a leave of absence from the Columbus Blue Jackets to prioritize his mental health, Laine became the target of the "Round Table" podcast. There, a host insinuated his break was due to suicidal contemplation, crudely dubbing it a "Remington retirement."

Fans swiftly rallied around Laine, condemning the insensitive remark and highlighting the importance of mental health awareness by donating. One fan commented on X:

“THIS is hockey culture”

The fund aims to provide resources and support to men struggling with mental health issues, a demographic often overlooked in the broader conversation on mental health.

Patrik Laine has scored 6 goals and assisted 3, resulting in 9 points this season.

Patrik Laine and his agency criticize the B&B’s 'Round Table' podcast

Patrik Laine and his agency, Octagon Hockey, criticized the "Round Table" podcast for their comments on Laine, who is currently receiving treatment from the NHLPA player assistance program.

Laine commented on his social media about the video of the podcast, saying:

“This is just not okay.”

The hosts of the podcast posted a video where they expressed their apologies to Laine. In response to their apologies, Octagon Hockey responded:

“While we appreciate the podcast's apology for their remarks, words have consequences. Suicide is not a punchline.

"We remain steadfast in our condemnation of such language and continue to advocate for mental health awareness. Patrik's commitment to promoting mental well-being stands strong.”

Laine had discussed his well-being on Instagram before enrolling in the assistance program last month.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being. Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.”