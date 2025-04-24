"This organization is pathetic": Blueshirts fans have a meltdown as NY Rangers extend GM Chris Drury

The New York Rangers announced a multiyear contract extension Wednesday for president and general manager Chris Drury.

Drury took over as GM in May 2021, and the team has gone 193-105-30 with playoff appearances in each of those three seasons. However, the Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last year.

The news of Drury’s extension was met with strong criticism and frustration from Blueshirts fans on social media, with many fans calling the organization “pathetic."

"This organization is pathetic. Why?" one fan said.

"What a joke. This organization is pathetic. #NYR," another added.

"Horrible - This organization is pathetic- good luck getting anybody to come there - I relinquish my 40+ year fandom!" another commented.

"I thought this was a joke! How is it that we all see this as a mistake and ownership sees this as a win?" one asked.

"Great job, reward someone who ruined the team. Awesome!" one fan wrote.

"Look, I hope he proves the fans wrong and Rangers have true success the next couple of years with him as GM, despite how the last season went. However you're not gonna find many who agree with this move." a user commented.

The Rangers parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette and associate Phil Housley on Saturday, following a season in which the team posted a 39-36-7 record and missed the playoffs by six points.

Chris Drury on signing extension with Rangers

Chris Drury, the 12th president and general manager in Rangers history, has led the team to a franchise-best 193 wins over his four full seasons. Under his leadership, the Rangers have played 43 playoff games, winning 23, and reached the Eastern Conference Final twice (2021-22, 2023-24).

“I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting,” Drury said.

“As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years.”

Before becoming president and general manager, Chris Drury spent six years working in the Rangers’ front office.

