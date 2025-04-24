The New York Rangers extended GM Chris Drury to a multi-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal comes on the heels of Peter Laviolette’s dismissal days earlier as head coach. It now seems the Rangers are committed to keeping Drury despite the team’s disappointing season that saw it miss the playoffs.

With that in mind, three reasons stand out to argue why the New York Rangers should not have extended Chris Drury as the club’s GM.

3 reasons why New York Rangers should not have extended GM Chris Drury

#3 The Rangers have not addressed aging core

The Rangers' aging core could become a problem for the club moving forward - Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers have amassed 193 during Drury’s four-year tenure at the helm. Moreover, the Rangers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final twice. The results speak for themselves.

The team, however, achieved those results when their core was younger. That same core is now four years older and not getting any younger. In the meantime, Drury hasn’t done enough to inject youth into the roster.

Former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, seeing a considerable drop in his numbers compared to last season.

Beyond Lafreniere, the Rangers don’t have exciting young prospects coming up through the pipeline. In fact, Drury has traded away younger players like Filip Chytil for the much older J.T. Miller in hopes of salvaging this past season.

Unless Drury finds a way to replenish the Rangers’ prospect pipeline, this aging core may end up leading to a painful rebuild.

#2 Questionable coaching decisions

During Drury’s four-year tenure with the New York Rangers, he’s already hired and fired two coaches. First, he hired Gerard Gallant to replace David Quinn. Gallant registered a 99-46-19 record from 2021 to 2023.

Gallant, however, got the heave-ho following the Rangers' first-round exit at the hands of the New Jersey Devils during the 2023 NHL playoffs.

The move led to the hiring of Peter Laviolette. Laviolette’s first season with the Blue Shirts was a resounding success. The team won a record 55 games and the Presidents’ Trophy. They made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final, coming close to defeating the Florida Panthers.

Expectations were high this season, and then, the Rangers hit rock bottom, becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to win the Presidents’ Trophy one season and miss the playoffs the next.

The situation led to Laviolette’s firing days after the season ended. While coaches’ performances are not directly on him, Drury hired Laviolette and Gallant. Therefore, it’s on him that such questionable choices were made.

#1 The handling of the Jacob Trouba situation

The Jacob Trouba situation did little to boost the team's morale - Source: Imagn

The biggest negative storyline for the New York Rangers this season was the Jacob Trouba situation. The club, in particular Drury, handled the situation so poorly that the former captain’s treatment by the team became the subject of media fodder.

Trouba was eventually dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, with Trouba publicly throwing Drury and the New York Rangers under the bus. The fallout did little to improve team morale.

The situation, ultimately, underscored how dysfunctional things got in the Rangers’ clubhouse this season. Things will hopefully improve moving forward as the Blue Shirts look to rebound from a sour season.

