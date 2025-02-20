"This is my only team’": Evgeni Malkin issues bold claim on retirement rumors amidst 4 Nations break

Pittsburgh is home to Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins superstar is in the 19th season of his hall-of-fame career, all spent donning the black and gold.

At 38 years old, there's been speculation about Malkin's playing future. Pittsburgh's glory days are a thing of the past and he has just one more season left on his four-year $24,400,000 contract. Some have speculated about a trade to a Stanley Cup contender, retirement or playing back home in Russia.

The Athletic's Rob Rossi recently interviewed Malkin and he brought up his future, putting an end to any further speculation.

"I not retire, I know what some people say — like, I go back to Russia and play for my home team, but I never say it, you know?" Malkin said on Wednesday. "I retire with Pittsburgh, the Penguins are my team, I love this team, when I retire it's here."

Rossi noted that Malkin has rarely spoken more definitely on any topic in his time in the NHL. Malkin also expressed how much he wants to make the playoffs in Pittsburgh again before he retires. He hopes to play long enough to see it come to fruition and for his nine-year-old son Nikita to experience it.

Hockey fans would likely love to see Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins make one last playoff run before they hang up the skates. However, whether it will happen is another thing. Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas has his work cut out for him.

Evgeni Malkin returns from injury on Saturday for the Penguins

Evgeni Malkin will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday against Washington after missing six consecutive games with a lower-body injury.

He suffered the injury during the first period against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 25 in an awkward collision with Chandler Stephenson.

Malkin has had a down season for his standards with just 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 47 games, although has been dealing with various ailments throughout. Now healthy, he'll be a huge boost to the lineup that has lacked offense outside of its top line of Sidney Crosby, Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust.

The Penguins will return from the 4 Nations break on Saturday and will host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 3 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

