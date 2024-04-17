Thomas Chabot Injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators defenseman? 

In a disappointing turn of events for the Ottawa Senators, star defenseman Thomas Chabot faced yet another setback in the final game of the 2023-24 season against the Boston Bruins. The 27-year-old Canadian sustained an upper-body injury during the second period, marking the latest in a series of health challenges he has encountered throughout the season.

Although it has yet to be confirmed that it was the exact play, Chabot absorbed a particularly large blow from the Boston Bruins' Andrew Peeke when carrying the puck up into the offensive zone over the blue line. Chabot left the game shortly after.

This could be a case where the Senators are taking absolute caution as they head into an offseason where they will certainly need their best defender healthy to build around.

This season has been a challenging one for Thomas Chabot. He has been plagued by various injuries all season, including hand and leg issues. Despite these setbacks, Chabot has an impressive nine goals and 21 assists over 50 games, solidifying his position as one of the Ottawa Senators' top performers. He is projected to be a major piece as the Senators take the next step in their rebuild.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 18 pick in the 2015 NHL draft, Chabot has been a cornerstone of the team’s defense for seven seasons. Throughout his tenure, he has amassed an impressive career points tally of 259, boasting 62 goals and 197 assists across 431 games with the Senators.

What do Ottawa Senators and Thomas Chabot look like heading into 2024-25 season?

Thomas Chabot's unfortunate injury comes at a critical juncture for the Senators, as they find themselves out of playoff contention for the seventh consecutive year. With a disappointing 36-41-4 record heading into the final game of the season, the Senators had hoped to finish on a high note, but Chabot’s injury casts a shadow over their aspirations.

As one of the highest-paid players on the roster with an annual average value (AAV) of $8 million until the 2028 offseason, Chabot's health and performance are crucial to the Senators' long-term plans.

Despite missing Chabot, the Senators were able to end the game on a high note, winning the matchup, 3-1. Despite finishing with a losing record (37-41-4), Sens fans can take a positive end as they look to take the final step in their rebuild next season.

Jiri Smejkal, Jakob Chychrun and Artem Zub – three core pieces of the Senators' future – all scored in their win over the Bruins. Pavel Zacha was the lone Bruin to hit the scoreboard.

