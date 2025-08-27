"Thornton…now this?" "Poverty organization": NHL fans react as Panthers CEO Matthew Caldwell takes on new role with NBA team

Matthew Caldwell’s move from the Florida Panthers to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx has left NHL fans talking. Caldwell, the Panthers’ President and CEO since 2016, will begin his new role on Sept. 2. He will manage business operations for the Timberwolves, Lynx and the G League’s Iowa Wolves.

Ad

The news was posted on X by NHL analyst David Dwork.

"Panthers announce team president and CEO Matthew Caldwell is leaving the team to become CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx," Dwork tweeted on Wednesday.

David Dwork @DavidDwork Panthers announce team president and CEO Matthew Caldwell is leaving the team to become CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

Trending

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Thornton…now this? Back to back Cups seems like a weird time to start shuffling the deck chairs," a fan said.

"Poverty organization," another fan said.

"Moving from Florida to Minnesota is going to be some serious culture shock," one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"must be getting a lot more money to move that s**thole of a city," a fan wrote.

Ad

"What the hell is going on? Why is everyone leaving what is supposed to be the greatest front office in hockey??? This is bad," one fan tweeted.

"This is sad but wish Matthew the best," another fan wrote.

Matthew Caldwell reflects on Panthers tenure as he prepares for new role with Timberwolves and Lynx

In a conversation about his decision to leave the Florida Panthers, Matthew Caldwell spoke with gratitude and confidence. He called his years with the team the most rewarding part of his career.

Ad

“These past nine years as CEO of the Florida Panthers have been the highlight of my professional career,” Caldwell said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. “The Viola family has been a second family to me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have led this historic franchise turnaround.”

Caldwell explained that while leaving was not easy, the chance to take on a new role with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx felt right. He also highlighted that the Florida Panthers are well-prepared for the future.

Ad

“The franchise is in great hands with the executive team and hockey leadership in place,” Caldwell said.

The Panthers have already started adjusting to the leadership change by promoting from within. Rob Stevenson is now the Chief Operating Officer, while Mark Zarthar has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer.

These shifts show the organization’s effort to keep stability in the front office as Caldwell departs after a long and successful run in Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama