  • "Timing not right" for Canucks' Rick Tocchet to take on Team Canada HC role after "difficult season" for Vancouver, says NHL insider

"Timing not right" for Canucks' Rick Tocchet to take on Team Canada HC role after "difficult season" for Vancouver, says NHL insider

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 16, 2025 06:51 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL insider Chris Johnston has indicated that the timing is not ideal for Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet to accept the head coaching role for Team Canada.

Tocchet's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, leaving his future uncertain. Although the Canucks organization is eager to secure a long-term commitment from the 61-year-old, Tocchet has yet to make a decision and is reportedly taking time to consider his options.

On TSN's Insider Trading, Johnston noted that Hockey Canada is interested in appointing Tocchet as head coach for an upcoming tournament.

"Yes, it appears that way and that would be Rick Tocchet, who we've discussed Hockey Canada would like to have brought as the head coach this tournament. He was part of the previous staff, they're looking for continuity, but this is a tough time right now," Johnston said.
However, following a challenging season for the Canucks, Tocchet is expected to engage in extensive post-season evaluation, including meetings with key players. Johnston noted that the timing appears unsuitable for the Canucks coach to take on the additional responsibility for Team Canada.

"After such a difficult season for the Vancouver Canucks, it's expected the post-mortem is going to be rather extensive, and that involves a lot of meetings with key players on the team. Tocchet also has to have conversations with Patrick Allvin and Jim Rutherford about his own future with his contract expiring, and so the timing right now does not seem to be right for Tocchet to take that extra responsibility with Canada," the insider added.
Rick Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as the Vancouver Canucks coach in 2023. During his first season with the team, Tocchet helped his team win the Pacific Division title and was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2023-24 playoffs.

Hockey legend Don Cherry shared his thoughts on Canucks' Rick Tocchet leaving to join the Flyers

On his Grapevine podcast, hockey legend Don Cherry discussed the possibility of Rick Tocchet leaving the Vancouver Canucks to join the Philadelphia Flyers, who are expected to have a coaching vacancy in the offseason.

"They love him in Philly," Cherry said." He played for them, and he was tough. I could see that happening. They love him in Philly. one thing about Philly though? They always try."

Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks wrap up their 2024-25 season against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Abhishek Dilta

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
