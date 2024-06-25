“Tkachuk to the Bruins" “Hearing the return is underwhelming”: NHL fans react to Linus Ullmark’s shock trade to Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark has been traded to the Ottawa Senators, insider Frank Seravalli reported. In return for Linus Ullmark, the Bruins get the 25th overall pick (which was Boston’s originally), netminder Joonas Korpisalo, and center Mark Kastelic. The Sens also retained 25% of Korpisalo’s salary for next season.

As soon as news of the deal broke, a flurry of fan reaction hit social media. However, not all fans seemed excited about the news. Here is a look at some choice comments from fans across the league.

“Tkachuk to the Bruins?” one fan Tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Hearing the return is underwhelming,” a fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

“Hearing the return is an abject joke,” this fan weighed in.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans’ opinions were much more positive regarding the Linus Ullmark trade. These fans voiced some positive vibes following the news. Here’s a look at some different voices:

“Biggest NHL news of the day,” a fan opined.

“If Ottawa actually succeeds at getting him, they may actually make the playoffs for a change,” another fan posted.

“Ullmark is such a good dude. Hope he is doing well,” a fan expressed.

With the trade, the 2022-2023 Vezina Trophy winner will take over goaltending duties for a Senators team looking to make the playoffs next season. Sens fans hope Ullmark is the missing piece to get the team over the top.

No extension in place for Linus Ullmark

Sportsnet reported insider Elliotte Friedman’s news regarding an extension for Linus Ullmark in Ottawa. According to Friedman, an extension is not involved in the deal. As a result, it seems Ullmark will play out the final year of this current deal.

Linus Ullmark’s current contract carries a $5 million cap hit, according to PuckPedia. Given Ullmark’s track record, there is no telling how much the 30-year-old Swede could sign for. It is almost certain that Ottawa will try to re-sign Ullark at some point this upcoming season.

In the meantime, Ottawa sheds 75% of Korpisalo’s contract. The 30-year-old Korpisalo had an underwhelming year for an underachieving Senators team that missed the playoffs. They finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference despite having a stable of young stars.

An extension is not involved in the Linus Ullmark trade

Korpisalo is under contract for four more years at a cap hit of $4 million per season. With Jeremy Swayman expected to get a hefty contract following his pending RFA status, the Bruins look to be set in goal for the following season.

The other piece in the trade, Mark Kastelic, played in 63 games for the Sens last season. The 25-year-old center registered five goals and five assists. He’s totaled 25 points in 144 career NHL games.