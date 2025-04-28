Tom Wilson's hockey cards in urinals at Canadiens arena has internet in splits: "Next level trolling", "This aged well"

Social media erupted with reactions after Tom Wilson's hockey cards were spotted in urinals at Bell Centre during the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Round 1 series.

Wilson has been a focal point of discussion in the series, drawing attention again in Game 4 with a blistering hit on Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier in the third period. He later sealed a 5-2 win for the Capitals with an empty-net goal, giving Washington a 3-1 series lead.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Tom Wilson's urinal card incident. One tweeted:

"This is next level trolling LOL i love it."

Another chimed in:

"This aged well! Go caps."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"And Tom Wilson just put Carrier's head there with them," a third fan wrote.

"Well chanting Thompson or Wilson now have fans? Love hearing the support up in Canada," one user opined.

"Love who scored the last empty netter … worse fans in the league for sure … so deserved," another user posted.

"Dumb. Reminder: someone will have to pick them up when cleaning. Yes, I’m old," another chimed in.

Tom Wilson reflects on Game 4 win over Canadiens

Tom Wilson opened up about about Game 4 win over the Canadiens, praising the Capitals' team spirit and accountability as key to success in tough moments during the series.

“I think the thing we depend on is we’re a really tight group,” Wilson said via NHL.com. “There’s an accountability when you’re that tight with each other and you pull together."

"There’s accountability when you’re down in tough moments that you just want to pull for the guy next to you and you want to go out there and get it done, and it’s just a really cool thing when it can be any guy."

With his goal on the night, Wilson increased his season tally to three points through a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals are one win away from qualifying for Round 2. Game 5 returns to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

