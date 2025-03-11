Tom Wilson's wife Taylor pens 3-word reaction to his 3 stars of the week announcement

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson was named one of the NHL's Three Stars of the Week after a strong offensive performance over four games. His wife, Taylor Pischke, reacted to the news in a simple but sweet way on her Instagram story.

Pischke re-posted the image announcing the three stars and adding the caption:

"Pretty cute too" with an arrow pointing to Wilson.

Taylor Pischke Insta story - Source: @taylor_pischke

Wilson tallied an impressive three goals and seven points over the four-game stretch, helping the Capitals win all four contests.

The veteran winger has been with Washington since being drafted in the first round back in 2012. He has a career high of 29 goals and 52 points this season.

Off the ice, Tom Wilson married Pischke, a professional beach volleyball player, in August 2022. Their wedding took place in Middleburg, Virginia, with over 100 guests in attendance to celebrate the couple's union.

In January 2024, the Wilsons announced they are having their first child, a boy named Teddy Wilson. Pischke shared the photo of Teddy on an Instagram post.

NHL analyst E.J. Hradek reacts to Tom Wilson being named Third Star

NHL analyst EJ Hradek reacted to Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals being named the Third Star for the past week’s performances. On the NHL Network's flagship studio show NHL First Shift, Hradek praised Wilson, saying:

"He's a unicorn. He's a rare guy, right? He's a rare guy in this league, big, strong, but he can skate, he can score, he can kill penalities. I mean he does so many things."

"He's one of these guys I think some people think of him in terms of well, you know, the fighting. That's just one of many things that you do in this league. And you can see the numbers, they're very impressive.” Hradek added.

The analyst said Wilson has been a major factor in the Capitals' success so far this campaign.

MacKinnon led the stars with nine points (four goals, five assists), recording multiple points in all three games to help the Avalanche climb to third in the Central Division.

Stamkos is in second place, closely with eight points (four goals, four assists), also notching multi-point performances in all three games as the Predators had a perfect week.

