Tony Marinaro discloses gruesome details of Kaiden Guhle's potential season-ending lacerated quadricep injury

By ARJUN B
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:36 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle suffered a gruesome injury during Tuesday night's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Guhle fell awkwardly on his leg late in the third period and didn't return.

The Canadiens later announced that Guhle underwent surgery to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle and will be out indefinitely.

On The Sick podcast, host Tony Marinaro provided gruesome details on the extent of Guhle's injury. According to Marinaro:

“Kaiden Guhle was cut, a very nasty cut. He was bleeding a lot. Guhle’s foot was blue, and he was screaming in pain. He had a tourniquet on his thigh to stop the bleeding.There was blood all over the stretcher … Done for the year.”
also-read-trending Trending

Marinaro said that Guhle is likely done for the year following surgery to repair the laceration. The injury occurred when he fell awkwardly on his own, with his skate possibly playing a role in the laceration.

Guhle is averaging 21:14 of ice time per game, ranking third on the team. In 44 games, he has recorded four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with a plus-2 rating, often facing the opponent’s top line.

Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis' comments on Kaiden Guhle's injury

Kaiden Guhle was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis commented on the situation after Wednesday’s practice, saying that Guhle's presence will be missed in all areas.

"Where are we going to feel 'Guhls?' I think all over. He plays a lot of minutes 5-on-5, he kills penalties. I don't think it's one specific (area) but his presence is going to be felt, that he's not here, but it's not one guy that's going to replace him," St. Louis said.

Guhle, who signed a six-year contract extension before this season, was drafted 16th overall by Montreal in 2020. Teammate Arber Xhekaj said:

“It was obviously sad the past couple of days. He wants us to keep going and keep playing. He had a big role on our team. Chewed up big minutes, played PK and was a great defender for our team, and, obviously, one of the best D.
"So, it’s tough to lose a guy like that, but everyone on the back end’s got to step up.”

In a corresponding move, the Canadiens recalled defenseman Jayden Struble from their AHL affiliate. Struble has recorded five points in 26 NHL games this season.

Edited by Bhargav
