"Too bad, so Saad" "Bring him home Penguins": NHL fans react as St. Louis Blues place $4.5M AAV Brandon Saad on waivers

The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Brandon Saad on waivers, surprising many NHL fans. Insider Elliotte Friedman reported the news, noting Saad has one year left on his contract. His deal carries a $4.5 million AAV, with $3.63 million in actual cash remaining.

The Ottawa Senators’ Cole Reinhardt was also placed on waivers.

NHL fans reacted to the news on X.

“Too bad, so Saad.”

“Bring him home @penguins, he’ll be perfect on a line with Kevin Hayes and Matt Nieto.”

"Stan Bowman is calling all hands on deck to figure out how to fit him into the @EdmontonOilers cap space," a fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Help me out…does this mean he’s fallen off so much that it’s believed he wouldn’t have even fetched a pick at the trade deadline?" a fan wrote.

"Thinking someone will probably snag him. Having Saad at 4.5M for the next year and a half… Seems intriguing. Can’t shake this feeling CHI is gonna get him. They just lost a vet in Taylor Hall & they’ll be able to flip him next years TDL," another fan wrote.

"Saad hasn't been good this year, but for a guy making 4.5 only this year and next, I don't think he's been "waive him" bad," a fan reacted.

More details on St. Louis Blues placing Brandon Saad on waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed Brandon Saad on waivers, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Tuesday. Saad has one year left on his $22.5 million contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. The 32-year-old has seven goals and nine assists in 43 games this season, a decline from his 26-goal performance last year.

"I talked to him and his representative,” Armstrong said after placing Saad on waivers, per The Athletic. “If he gets claimed, he’ll be on a new team. If not, he’ll go down to play in Springfield. That will open up some space for different players that I’d like to see get in the lineup. So we’ll see where it goes."

If unclaimed, Saad will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield. Saad, a 14-year NHL veteran, has scored 260 goals and won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The St. Louis Blues are five points out of a playoff spot. They have a record of 23-24-4 and are 5th in the Central Division.

