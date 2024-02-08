"Too harsh" "Extremely fair": NHL fans divided over Brenden Dillon 's three-game suspension for hit on Noel Acciari

Brenden Dillon's three-game suspension for his hit on Noel Acciari sparked mixed reactions among NHL fans and commentators, with opinions ranging from it being too harsh to warranted.

The incident occurred in the second period of a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, where Dillon delivered an illegal check to the head of Acciari, resulting in Acciari leaving the game and not returning. Some fans have criticized the ruling, saying it is too hard compared to lighter rulings given out this season, like a hit given out by Jacob Trouba

Dillon's hit resulted in a match penalty for him and prompted the NHL's Department of Player Safety to conduct a hearing. While it was a phone hearing, which typically carries a maximum punishment of a five-game suspension, the league ultimately decided on a three-game suspension for Dillon.

The NHL justified its decision by pointing out that Dillon's shoulder made contact with Acciari's head in what could have been an avoidable situation had Dillon aimed for Acciari's core or chosen to let up on the hit. Acciari's apparent injury further contributed to the severity of the incident and factored into the NHL's ruling. This marks Brenden Dillon's second suspension in his career.

The timing of Brenden Dillon's suspension means that he will be absent from the lineup for an important stretch of games, including the upcoming rematch between the Jets and the Penguins.

NHL analyst delivers interesting take on Brenden Dillon's illegal hit on Penguins' Noel Acciari

Although many fans thought Dillon's check was illegal, NHL analyst Mark Spector gave an interesting perspective on the hit.

"Hockey Physics: When a 5-foot-9 player (Acciari) chooses to carry the puck - and thus lower his head - through 2 zones without ever looking up, and a 6-4 Dman (Dillon) is paid to impede his progress, head contact ensues. Acciari should change his game, not Dillon, IMO."

Dillon's lone suspension came in 2017 as a member of the San Jose Sharks. He was suspended for a game for slashing the Washington Capitals' Madison Bowey.

Earlier this year, Dillon was at the center of the Minnesota Wild-Winnipeg Jets rivalry due to his cross-checks to Kiril Kaprizov's side, which led to the Russian missing seven games.