"Too poor to buy another suit": Fans troll Connor McDavid for repeating pre-game outfits in three straight games

Fans trolled Connor McDavid for showing up for Game 6 in the same outfit he wore in Dallas during Games 4 and 5 . The Edmonton Oilers captain's outfit consisted of a white shirt, a grey pair of pants, a grey tie and topped off by a checkered-designed grey suit.

In addition to wearing the same suit for the past three games, Connor McDavid has also not shaved his beard since the Oilers' started their playoff run. Many NHL players follow the superstition of not shaving their facial hair during the playoffs. The beards stay on till they win the Stanley Cup or get eliminated from the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans on X (previously Twitter) turned in some hilarious reactions to Connor McDavid's repeating outfit. Some fans quipped about the Oilers stars not being able to afford new and fresh clothes.

"He is just too poor to buy another suit"

Expand Tweet

"Get that guy a raise. Can't even afford new clothes." @HabFanInTO tweeted

"More like Connor McBroke" tweeted @BobRestiss

One fan made a bold claim and tied McDavid's superstition to an Oilers victory tonight.

Expand Tweet

"Unbeaten in the suit in Games 4 and 5. Hopefully again in Game 6." @Sivercm wrote

"Don't change the winning formula." @100P3rcent wrote

According to a clip posted by Bleacher Report in 2023, Connor McDavid has been wearing the same pair of socks in every game during his eight-year NHL career, so far. McDavid reportedly prefers toes poking out of his old and worn-out socks as they provide him more grip, which eventually allows him to skate faster. The reason Connor McDavid doesn't wear new socks - the brand doesn't manufacture the exact type anymore.

Connor McDavid addresses wearing same suit for last three games

The superstitions worked for Connor McDavid and the Oilers went 3-0 when he wore the grey suit outfit, after winning Game 6 on Sunday night and punching their tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Connor McDavid scored an wonder goal in the first period. He skated past two Dallas Stars defensemen in front of their goal and toe dragged the puck into the top right corner. Fans were amazed by the Oilers captain's goal and even hailed him the most skilled player of all time.

After the win, McDavid talked with the NHL on TNT crew consisting of Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette and others. Paul Bissonnette referenced McDavid wearing the same suit in the past three games, and jokingly asked Connor McDavid, seemingly on Wayne Gretzky's behalf, if he wore the same pair of underwear and socks in the last three games.

McDavid quipped and replied,

"I'll let you guys speculate on that but yeah, the suit was the same."

Expand Tweet

McDavid was faced with the same question, regarding his outfit, during the post-game interivew with Leon Draisaitl. He was asked if there was a superstitious story behind repeating the outfits. The Oilers captain maintained his stance and replied,

"Maybe. I'll let you guys speculate."

The Edmonton Oilers will faceoff against Florida Panthers in Game 1 on June 8th in Sunrise, Florida with an 8:00 P.M. ET puck drop.