Top NHL insider blasts Mitch Marner after reports contradict $65,408,000 Leafs forward's contract extension plans

The offseason buzz in the NHL has been dominated by speculation surrounding the future of Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs. NHL insider Frank Seravalli didn't hold back in his critique of Marner's approach during a recent episode of "The JD Bunkis Podcast."

Marner, who signed a substantial six-year, $65,408,000 contract with the Maple Leafs back in 2019, is entering the final year of his deal. Despite expressing a desire to continue with the Leafs, reports indicate that Marner's camp has signaled a reluctance to engage in extension talks this offseason.

In the podcast, Seravalli questioned the rationale behind Marner's stance. He talked about the contradiction between the athlete's desire to remain in Toronto and his refusal to discuss a contract extension:

"Extending him is not on the table, as far as I know. He’s already verbalized it, and this is, again, potentially a protective measure. Tell me why this would make sense from his perspective.

"So, he has said, “I want to be a Toronto Maple Leaf.’ He’s a hometown kid, he wants to win there, he wants to get it done. So if that part is true, which I believe it is, why would you then also say, ‘We’re not talking extension?' "

Seravalli suggested that Marner's position might be a preemptive move rather than a negotiation tactic.

"So, you don’t want to get traded, and you don’t want to sign an extension. What do you want to do? … But I believe that’s a protective measure, because I don’t think, under any circumstance, the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in re-signing Mitch Marner to an extension... Read between the lines. ‘We don’t want to extend you.’ He’s saying, ‘We don’t want to extend.' "

Mitch Marner's performance and his intention to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner's performance during the 2023-24 season has slightly declined from the previous two seasons. This regular season, he has scored 85 points in 69 games. However, his playoff performance left much to be desired, managing only one goal and three points in seven games against the Boston Bruins.

In his statement during a May 6th interview, Marner said that extension is the goal:

“That would be the goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I grew up here. I’ll start thinking about (a contract extension) now and try to figure something out." [H/T The Athletic]

The Maple Leafs, facing a critical offseason with several key players up for new contracts, including Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, must navigate Marner's uncertain situation carefully. As the lone member of Toronto's "Core Four" without a long-term commitment beyond this season, Marner's future looks uncertain.

Seravalli's remarks suggest a growing skepticism about whether Toronto is prepared to invest further in Mitch Marner. He hinted that the Leafs may not be eager to extend Marner's tenure despite his desire to stay.