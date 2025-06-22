Top NHL insider Pierre LeBrun made waves by claiming that Connor McDavid's next NHL team after the Edmonton Oilers will likely be an American franchise.

While LeBrun believes the Oilers will try their hardest to re-sign their captain, he notes there is a small chance McDavid decides not to extend with Edmonton. McDavid is heading into the last year of his eight-year, $100 million deal with the Oilers.

In that scenario, LeBrun sees McDavid landing with a big-market American team.

"If and when McDavid ever leaves, it’s a short list of markets that I believe would be a fit for him: L.A., the New York Rangers, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Dallas Stars, etc. It would not be a free-for-all, with 25 teams getting a chance at it." LeBrun said to The Athletic

LeBrun speculates that teams like the Los Angeles Kings, now managed by former Oilers GM Ken Holland, will be keeping a very close eye on McDavid's situation.

The thinking is that if and when McDavid opts to leave Edmonton, only a handful of elite NHL markets would be in the running for his services. LeBrun believes McDavid would prefer to play in a major US city over remaining in Canada.

McDavid has amassed 100 points in just 67 regular-season games. He got 33 points in 22 postseason games, tying teammate Leon Draisaitl for the league lead.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman's "No. 1 priority" is Connor McDavid

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman understands that Connor McDavid needs time after a disappointing Stanley Cup Final loss but said he looks forward to meeting with him soon to discuss an extension.

“Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League, he’s our captain, he’s our leader and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” Bowman stated. (per NHL.com)

He added that McDavid is all about winning and not focused on money or stats.

"From the first time I met him and talked to him, he talked about he just wants to win the Cup, that's all he cares about," Bowman said.

With Connor McDavid driving their success, locking him up long-term is critical for the Oilers as they try to build a championship contender.

