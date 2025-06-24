"Toronto can't come close" - NHL analyst believes John Tavares could be lured from Maple Leafs with Steven Stamkos-style contract

NHL analyst Frank Corrado believes John Tavares could get better contract offers from other teams in free agency. He proposed this scenario if the Toronto Maple Leafs can't offer him a long-term deal to keep the AAV low.

On July 1, Tavares will finish his seven-year, $77 million contract, which he signed with the Leafs in 2018. His agent, Pat Brisson, and the Leafs have not agreed to an extension.

Speculating on the situation, Corrado shared his opinion on Tuesday’s episode of the First Up podcast. He said (2:38):

"I think the best way for them to get him more money is if they're going to keep the AAV down, which is clearly something that they would want to do, is to spread it out over more years, similar to the Chris Tanev deal."

Corrado said that in a perfect world, the Leafs would like to retain Tavares on a three-year deal worth $5 million per year. But other teams might offer more money. Corrado said some teams may be desperate for a skilled center. Tavares scored 38 goals last season and can still help a team on offense.

Corrado mentioned the Steven Stamkos contract as a possible example. Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

"Because of that level of urgency, there's going to be teams that are probably willing to come to the table and say, 'we'll give you the Steven Stamkos deal, or something close to that,"' Corrado said. "Toronto can't come close to that, nor do they want to come close to that.

"So I think that's probably why it would be in their best interest if they really wanted to keep him to spread the money out over a few more years."

John Tavares is 34 and is coming off a strong season with 74 points. He still plays an important role as Toronto’s second-line center. A role that the Leafs will have a hard time replacing.

The free agency opens on July 1. If no deal is made before then, other teams will be able to make offers.

John Tavares wants to sign with Maple Leafs

John Tavares wants to stay in Toronto. Speaking to the media in May after the Leafs' playoff exit, Travares said:

“Obviously, I’ve expressed my desire to stay and make it work.”

Tavares joined the Leafs as a free agent and hoped to win a Stanley Cup at home. But after seven years, his dream remains unfulfilled. Before last season, he was demoted as the Leafs' captain. However, according to insider Pierre LeBrun, the Leafs will most likely sign Tavares.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

