Toronto Maple Leafs 2025-26 NHL regular season schedule announced

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 16, 2025 19:31 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs unveil 2025-26 schedule with help from rescue dogs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced their schedule for the 2025-26 NHL regular season, after an offseason where they parted ways with forward Mitch Marner. This year, they teamed up with Save Our Scruff to feature rescue dogs in the schedule release. These dogs are looking for a foster or forever home.

The Maple Leafs will open the campaign at home on Oct. 8. They will face the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will have to be careful because the Habs have improved, making it to the playoffs last season.

The team will have three five-game home stands next season.

  • Oct. 13 to 21
  • Dec. 6 to 16
  • Jan. 19 to 27

The Maple Leafs will play 15 sets of back-to-back games, and January is going to be their busiest month with 16 games. Additionally, they will play a lot games on Saturdays (23 games).

Season opener
Oct. 8 vs. Montréal Canadiens
Final regular season game
April 15 @ Ottawa Senators
Longest homestand
5 games (Oct. 13–21, Dec. 6–16, Jan. 19–27)
Longest road stretches
6 games (Nov. 22–Dec. 4, Jan. 29–Feb. 26)
Back-to-back games15 sets
Busiest month
January – 16 games
Busiest home months
October, December, January – 8 games each
Busiest road month
March – 9 games
Busiest day of the week
Saturday – 23 games (10 home, 13 road)
The Maple Leafs will play the final game of the regular season on Wednesday, April 15. That game will be on the road against Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Easton Cowan wants to make it to the Maple Leafs roster

Easton Cowan wants to earn a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster next season. After Marner's departure, a spot in the Leafs' top-six forward group is vacant. Cowan knows he’ll live in Toronto, but whether he plays in the NHL or AHL depends on how successful his training camp is. He said that he is focused on improving each day.

“Having the mindset of whether you are going to play in the NHL or AHL, you just have to have that mindset of getting better each and every day,” Cowan said on Tuesday, via NHL.com.

In 2024-25, Cowan had a strong year with the London Knights. He led the OHL playoffs in scoring with 39 points in 17 games and won MVP at the Memorial Cup. He also won the OHL’s MVP award for the regular season (29 goals and 69 points).

Cowan feels he’s better and knows when to make safe or risky plays.

“I know I have the skill and compete to play, it’s just managing the puck, knowing when to make the risky play and when not to,” Cowan said.

Cowan's goal this summer is to gain weight and get stronger for NHL games. He wants to reach 190 pounds before camp, and is now only five pounds short of his goal.

