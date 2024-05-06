Toronto Maple Leafs announce end-of-season media availability, set to hold front-office presser as late as Thursday

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended their season with another disappointing first-round exit following Saturday night’s 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in game 7.

With the unsavory exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs organization is reportedly set to begin a quest to find answers to the team’s ailments. Among them, changes to the coaching staff seemingly loom on the horizon.

With speculation already in high gear, NHL insider Chris Johston’s comments can only add fuel to the fire:

"The #leafs will hold an end-of-season availability for players and head coach Sheldon Keefe tomorrow, with management not due to speak until Thursday.

"That’s a significant departure from past protocol in these parts."

The “departure from past protocols” offers a tantalizing insight into the changes GM Brad Treliving and President Brendan Shanahan may have in mind.

Could Sheldon Keefe be the first to go?

The likelihood is reportedly high at this point. With the Toronto Maple Leafs only making it once out of the first round during the Auston Matthews era, major changes could be in store.

The departure of former GM Kyle Dubas opened the door for big changes in Toronto. It looks like a shakeup is coming this summer.

Toronto Maple Leafs' home performances responsible for first-round exit, as per Sheldon Keefe

Following Saturday night’s loss, Keefe spoke to the media. Per the Hockey News, Keefe told reporters:

"It’s very evident when teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves."

His comments pointed toward the way the Bruins handled games 3 and 4. Keefe added:

"And I thought we did that in games 3 and 4. We beat ourselves with how we played at home."

While Keefe wasn’t looking to make excuses for this season’s outcome, he did point out the Leafs’ ineffective special teams play:

"You got to be really patient and earn the offense. Now obviously you need your special teams to be the difference, and they weren’t able to be that."

Sheldon Keefe has a two-year contract extension starting this summer, signed in August 2023. However, Keefe’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is seemingly highly uncertain at this point.