Toronto Maple Leafs make six surprising roster cuts ahead of 2025-26 NHL season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready for the 2025-26 NHL campaign after finishing first in the Atlantic Division last season. The team is making changes after losing Mitch Marner and adding new players. Training camp started with a large roster, and the Leafs are trimming it down before preseason games.Toronto announced six roster cuts on Saturday. Defensemen Rylan Fellinger and Nathan Mayes were returned to their junior teams. Forwards Tyler Hopkins, Harry Nansi, Matthew Hlacar and Sam McCue were also sent back. The moves reduced the training camp roster to 67 players.D Rylan Fellinger (Flint)D Nathan Mayes (Spokane)F Tyler Hopkins (Kingston)F Harry Nansi (Owen Sound)F Matthew Hlacar (Kitchener)F Sam McCue (Brantford)Hopkins played well in the 2025 Prospect Showdown on Sept. 14. Mayes, who is a tall defenseman at 6-foot-7, also showed strong play during practice before the event. Both players are expected to develop further in junior.However, several rookies are still competing for NHL spots. Easton Cowan led the OHL playoffs in scoring and could make the roster, while Cade Weber and William Villeneuve are defensemen pushing for positions. Forward Jacob Quillan also remains in the mix.The Leafs open preseason play on Sunday and will face the Ottawa Senators on the road. The season begins on Oct. 7.John Tavares commented on Maple Leafs players' exitThe Toronto Maple Leafs entered the 2024-25 playoffs after securing 108 points in the regular season. They beat Ottawa in six games but lost to Florida in seven, despite leading 2-0.Former Leafs captain John Tavares spoke at the start of training camp, highlighting that players must take responsibility for past results. He mentioned the team’s playoff struggles and recent departures, including Mitch Marner and Brendan Shanahan. Tavares also noted that the changes happened because the team did not achieve its goals.&quot;You definitely take (the departures) personal, because at the end of the day, we didn't accomplish what our goals were,&quot; Tavares said on Thursday, via NHL.com. &quot;Unfortunately, because of that, change happened.&quot;Tavares added that the team is grateful for the contributions of those who left.&quot;We just have to try to take responsibility and know that you have to be better.&quot; Tavares said.For Tavares and the Maple Leafs, the focus is on preparing for the season and creating a winning culture.