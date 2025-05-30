Toronto Maple Leafs to match offer sheet for Matthew Knies 'no matter what,' claims NHL insider 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are focused on keeping forward Matthew Knies. NHL insider Darren Dreger said on the "First Up" podcast that even if another team tries to sign Knies with an offer sheet, the Leafs will match it.

On Friday, Dreger said Knies will likely sign a bridge deal with the Leafs. If he keeps developing, he could earn a bigger contract. He plays in all situations, contributes on offense and uses his size and strength to help his team.

"Man, he's going to be a big ticket," Dreger said. [11:56 onwards]. "But Toronto will be happy to pay him because, chances are he's going to be just an incredible part of what should be a bright future.

"But ... as much as I'm sure there are teams having the conversation about offer sheets and all of that. Do we honestly think that's real? With Matthew Knies and the Maple Leafs? You can offer see them, sure. But you know, Toronto would match, I think, no matter what the scenario is."

In his second NHL season, Knies scored 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games while also delivering 181 hits in 18 minutes of ice time per game. Only a few NHL players had over 25 goals and 180 hits this season. Those players include Tom Wilson, Brady Tkachuk and Vincent Trocheck. Knies is the only one under 25 years old to reach those numbers.

Knies averaged 0.74 points and 2.32 hits per game in the regular season. His game stayed consistent in the playoffs. Against Ottawa and Florida, he kept up the same physical style and produced 0.53 points per game.

Matthew Knies important for Leafs, and they have the cap space

Not many players are like Matthew Knies in the NHL. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound star is just 22 years old. Will Cuylle from the Rangers is the closest in age and style, but Knies plays more minutes and has a bigger role. Cuylle also had a good season, but averaged less ice time and had fewer goals.

Knies will become a restricted free agent on July 1 if he does not sign before then. His qualifying offer is $874,500, but he will sign for much more.

Other young forwards have signed big deals after their entry-level contracts. Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Matt Boldy signed long-term deals worth over $6 million per year.

Knies is important to the Leafs’ future. He scores goals, kills penalties and plays with energy. His mix of skill and toughness helps in the playoffs. The Leafs (about $25.71 million in cap space) have enough salary cap space this summer to sign Knies to a long-term deal.

