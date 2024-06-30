Max Domi signs massive $15,000,000 Toronto Maple Leafs contract extension: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a couple of big free agents to monitor this offseason (as well as a link to a major trade candidate), and the decisions they make on who to sign versus let walk will have a tremendous impact on their success next season. Per reports, Max Domi, one of their pending free agents, was re-signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two sides have been engaged in talks for a while. The Maple Leafs have a lot of moves to make and if they swing for a big trade, they will have less money to do so. Nevertheless, things have progressed and a deal is sealed.

NHL insider Chris Johnston said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Max Domi is signing a four-year extension with the #leafs carrying a $3.75M AAV. Long negotiation winds up with a great deal for both sides."

The Maple Leafs have locked in a four-year deal for Domi. The average annual value would be $3.75 million, so it would be a four-year deal worth of $15 million. That assures they get their star player back but also leaves some financial flexibility for others.

Tyler Bertuzzi likely to leave Toronto Maple Leafs

Another key free agent for the Toronto Maple Leafs is Tyler Bertuzzi. Both he and Max Domi were key players for them last year but were out of contractual years. It seems the Leafs have chosen to prioritize Domi instead.

Tyler Bertuzzi may not return to the Maple Leafs (Imagn)

A week ago, reports suggested that Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs were working things out, but the latest update states that Bertuzzi is very likely to test the market in free agency.

Bertuzzi said, via The Hockey News, that he's open to a return, though:

"That's definitely something I'm open to. I really enjoyed myself this year. Coming into a new place, especially Toronto, it's not easy. It took me a little bit on the ice to get going."

However, it is likely that he will have plenty of other suitors on the open market and the Maple Leafs may not be able to bring him back.