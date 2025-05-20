Toronto Maple Leafs trade targets: Insider floats name of $45,500,000 Rangers forward among others

After the Maple Leafs' season came to a close with a 6-1 Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, NHL insider David Pagnotta highlighted a few trade options Toronto could pursue this offseason.

Ad

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers is emerging as a potential trade target. According to Pagnotta, the Rangers are likely to shop Kreider as they try to clear cap space. Kreider is currently in the fifth year of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract.

"Is Chris Kreider the right target? The former 52-goal scorer had a down year, but his $6.5 million cap hit, and style of player, could fit nicely on the team’s second line if they feel he can regain 30+ goal form." Pagnotta said in a piece published on The Fourth Period on Monday.

Ad

Trending

A couple other names were also mentioned as potential Leafs targets. The Utah Hockey Clubs’ Lawson Crouse had a disappointing season, putting up just 18 points.

"What about Lawson Crouse in Utah? He’s a mammoth of a player, who also had a (big time) down year. Would he be available, on the cheap after putting up 18 points this season? Is he even worth the risk?"

Ad

Pagnotta said Brayden Schenn, captain of the St. Louis Blues, is another player the Leafs may take a run at after trying to acquire him previously. The Leafs might also circle back to explore a potential trade for Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars.

The Leafs are heading into next season with more than $26 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. Pagnotta also noted that the Leafs may also free up more room by moving or buying out David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok.

Ad

Will Brendan Shanahan continue as Maple Leafs president of hockey operations?

Leafs president of hockey operations Brendan Shanahan’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain, as his contract is set to run out on June 30.

Hired in 2014 to lead the team’s hockey operations, Shanahan has now completed 11 seasons. Despite that long tenure, the Leafs have managed to get past the first round of the playoffs just twice.

Ad

“For what it’s worth, there has been chatter around the League, since the start of Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that changes may be coming to Toronto’s front office. Maybe they are tightening things up? Maybe they make a move at the top?” Pagnotta said.

Pagnotta noted that while Shanahan is not directly responsible for roster construction, some feel that a shakeup is needed at the top to get the Maple Leafs over the hump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama