Top 3 potential Brendan Shanahan replacements if Maple Leafs fire current President of Hockey Ops ft. Marc Bergevin

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter this offseason with a number of questions swirling over the team as major decisions loom ahead of the NHL Draft and free agency.

One of the major issues will focus on team President of Hockey Operations Brendan Shanahan whose contract is up at the end of this season. As such, Maple Leafs’ ownership must decide whether to retain Shanahan or move on and bring in a new voice to lead the team.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three potential replacements for Shanahan as the Maple Leafs look to move on from yet another disappointing playoff exit.

Top 3 potential Brendan Shanahan replacements if Maple Leafs’ organization

#3 Lou Lamoriello

Lou Lamoriello's return to Toronto could spark a new direction for the organization - Source: Imagn

At the outset of the so-called “Shanaplan” back in 2015, the Maple Leafs hired longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello to run the GM side of things.

Lamoriello remained with the club for three seasons before being ousted for Kyle Dubas. Dubas is now in Pittsburgh and Lamoriello has been relieved of duties in Long Island. That situation makes Lamoriello available to potentially take over the President of Hockey Operations side of the equation.

While the biggest criticism against Lamoriello has been his age, returning to Toronto as the top hockey boss would allow him to see the project he started through to the end.

Bringing Lamoriello back would immediately stabilize the Leafs’ organization while providing the club with a proven, veteran voice.

Then again, there’s always the chance that the Leafs choose to go with someone younger to take over the reins.

#2 David Poile

Another tenured NHL executive is David Poile. Poile last worked in the NHL in 2023, running the show in Nashville.

Since then, Poile retired from the Predators front office after becoming the winningest GM in NHL history. While is on the older side at 75, he could be enticed to take over the helm in Toronto as the team transitions into a new era.

That new era might entail a new coach and GM. But in the meantime, Poile’s calming presence would provide the Maple Leafs’ organization with a calm and collected personality that could usher a new direction for the team.

#1 Marc Bergevin

Marc Bergevin could be a solid fit for one of the league's most challenging media markets - Source: Imagn

Marc Bergevin last held a high-ranking front office role as general manager and executive vice president of the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs and Bergevin parted ways after the end of the 2021 season following an impressive run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Since then, Bergevin has been a senior advisor to the Los Angeles Kings. At 59, Bergevin is much younger than the other tenured executives on this list. But that doesn’t diminish his experience running an NHL franchise.

Unlike Shanahan, Bergevin has built a team that has landed in the Stanley Cup Final and has also overseen a major transition.

Moreover, Bergevin would potentially be a good fit for Brad Treliving, who could likely remain GM for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen if Bergevin could be enticed to take over another major Canadian team, given the hoopla that comes with such a role.

But if there’s anyone who’s used to the penetrating hockey media that comes with holding a high-profile job in Canadian hockey markets, it’s Bergevin.

