Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 6th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-9), currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference, will face off against the 15th-ranked Montreal Canadiens (29-34-12) at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Bell Centre.

As the regular season nears its end, both teams are eager to secure victories and will be fighting tooth and nail for two points.

Game Details:

Teams: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens

Date: April 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM EDT

TV Information: ESPN+

Live Streaming: Hulu and Fubo (free trial)

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting third in the Atlantic Division, boast a record of 43 wins, 23 losses and nine overtime losses. They have been particularly dominant when scoring three or more goals, with a remarkable 39-8-7 record in such games.

Leading their offensive charge are standout players William Nylander, with 40 goals and 55 assists, and Auston Matthews, who has been on fire with eight goals and nine assists in the past 10 games.

Maple Leafs roster details:

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies - Pontus Holmberg - William Nylander

Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensive Pairings

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano - T.J. Brodie

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

On the other side, the Montreal Canadiens have struggled this season, currently holding the eighth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 29 wins, 34 losses and 12 overtime losses.

However, players like Cole Caufield, with 22 goals and 35 assists, and Nicholas Suzuki, who has shown great form with seven goals and four assists in the last 10 games, continue to showcase their skills and contribute to the team's efforts.

Canadiens roster details:

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta - Colin White - Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Defensive Pairings

Mike Matheson - Jordan Harris

Justin Barron - David Savard

Jayden Struble - Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Injury Updates

Both teams have players dealing with injuries.

For the Canadiens, Joshua Roy and Christian Dvorak are out, while Kirby Dach is sidelined for the season.

The Maple Leafs are missing key players like Timothy Liljegren, Mitchell Marner, and John Klingberg due to injuries, with Jake Muzzin out for the season.

