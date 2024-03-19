  • home icon
  Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th March, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th March, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 19, 2024 14:37 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, TSN Sports and Bally Sports. The contest can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-19-9) lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Leafs have won three games out of the last five.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 34-26-8 after losing to the Boston Bruins 6-5 in their last game. They have won two out of the last five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Pontus Holmberg
  • Bobby McMann - Max Domi - William Nylander
  • Matthew Knies - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson
  • Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
  • Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
  • Joel Edmundson - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

  • Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

  • Mitchell Marner (lower body)
  • Conor Timmins (illness)
  • John Klingberg (hip)
  • Mark Giordano (concussion)
  • Matt Murray (hip)
  • Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs - Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 18
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 7
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 51
  • Goals Per Game: 2.89
  • Shots Against: 575
  • Save Percentage: .911
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
  • Joel Farabee - Scott Laughton - Bobby Brink
  • Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
  • Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

  • Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  • Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard
  • Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

  • Nick Seeler (lower body)
  • Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
  • Ryan Ellis (lower body)
  • Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 39
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 5
  • Goals Conceded: 96
  • Goals Per Game: 2.67
  • Shots Against: 937
  • Save Percentage: .898
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
