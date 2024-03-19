Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, TSN Sports and Bally Sports. The contest can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-19-9) lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Leafs have won three games out of the last five.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 34-26-8 after losing to the Boston Bruins 6-5 in their last game. They have won two out of the last five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Pontus Holmberg

Bobby McMann - Max Domi - William Nylander

Matthew Knies - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov

Injuries

Mitchell Marner (lower body)

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Mark Giordano (concussion)

Matt Murray (hip)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 18

Wins: 9

Losses: 7

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 51

Goals Per Game: 2.89

Shots Against: 575

Save Percentage: .911

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Scott Laughton - Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson

Goalies

Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

Nick Seeler (lower body)

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 39

Wins: 19

Losses: 14

Draws: 5

Goals Conceded: 96

Goals Per Game: 2.67

Shots Against: 937

Save Percentage: .898

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds