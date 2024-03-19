Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, TSN Sports and Bally Sports. The contest can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.
The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-19-9) lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their last matchup. The Leafs have won three games out of the last five.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 34-26-8 after losing to the Boston Bruins 6-5 in their last game. They have won two out of the last five games.
Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Pontus Holmberg
- Bobby McMann - Max Domi - William Nylander
- Matthew Knies - John Tavares - Nicholas Robertson
- Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
- Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
- Joel Edmundson - Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
- Joseph Woll - Ilya Samsonov
Injuries
- Mitchell Marner (lower body)
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Mark Giordano (concussion)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Joseph Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 18
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 7
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 51
- Goals Per Game: 2.89
- Shots Against: 575
- Save Percentage: .911
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
- Joel Farabee - Scott Laughton - Bobby Brink
- Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
- Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
- Cam York - Travis Sanheim
- Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard
- Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom
Injuries
- Nick Seeler (lower body)
- Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
- Ryan Ellis (lower body)
- Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 39
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 5
- Goals Conceded: 96
- Goals Per Game: 2.67
- Shots Against: 937
- Save Percentage: .898
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds