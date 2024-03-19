Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The 38-19-9 Toronto Maple Leafs visit the 34-26-8 Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, NBCSP, and TSN4.

Toronto's last game was a 5-4 home loss to Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, March 16. The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, faced a 6-5 road loss to the Boston Bruins on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.58 goals per game and allowing 3.12 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 26.1%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer with 55 goals, 27 assists, 82 points and 276 shots on goal. He has been supported well by William Nylander with 36 goals, 51 assists and 87 points while John Tavares has 21 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 18-5-7, with a 3.09 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.91 and a GAA of 3.01 while their power play success rate is 13.0%.

Expand Tweet

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 27 goals and 31 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 24 goals and 19 assists. Joel Farabee has contributed with 21 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson holds a record of 19-14-5, with a 2.67 goals against average and .898 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 230 times.

The Flyers are 122-85-22-1 against the Maple Leafs

In faceoff, the Flyers have a 49.6% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.0%.

On penalty kills, the Flyers has a 84.7%, while the Maple Leafs are at 76.8%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Predictions

Toronto has won 26 of 41 games as the betting favorite and holds 33-21 record with odds less than -132 this season, giving them a 56.9% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Flyers have been listed as the underdogs in 47 games this season and have upset their opponents 21 times. Flyers holds a record of 16-21 when odds list the team at +112 or longer, giving them a 47.2% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Philadelphia Flyers Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes View Discussion