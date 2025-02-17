Toronto Sceptres' Laura Kluge flexes Leon Draisaitl's #29 jersey during debut game against Ottawa Charge

German women’s hockey player Laura Kluge was spotted wearing her fellow countryman Leon Draisailt’s Edmonton Oilers jersey on Sunday. Laura made her PWHL debut for the Toronto Sceptres in their game against the Ottawa Charge at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Sceptres' official Instagram account posted photos of Kluge in Draisaitl’s jersey during the latest leg of the Takeover Tour. The montage of photos and a video showed her at the arena, signing autographs and interacting with fans.

“Game recognizes game 🇩🇪” the Sceptres captioned.

The Oilers center also posted a photo of Kluge wearing the jersey on his Instagram Story. Draisaitl tagged her and added a muscle flex and German flag emojis as the caption.

(Credit: IG/@drat_29)

Kluge's debut for Toronto ended on a positive note as her team defeated the Charge 3-2 in overtime in front of a capacity crowd. She spent 3:52 on the ice as the Sceptres won their fourth consecutive game and moved into joint second in the PWHL standings.

Toronto forward Daryl Watts scored two goals, including the OT game-winner.

“This is such a cool experience for all of us," Watts said after the game, via PWHL.com. "It’s not every day that you get to play in an NHL rink — especially this one, it’s so beautiful and the crowd was electric, so it’s hard not to get incredibly excited and pumped up to play in this atmosphere.”

Watts has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 18 games this season. She is sixth in the PWHL’s scoring charts.

This was the first game of the season where all regulation-time goals were scored during power plays. The Sceptres have scored at least one power-play goal in seven straight games and have scored a league-high 17 PPGs all season.

Leon Draisaitl celebrates Valentine’s Day with fiancee Celeste Desjardins during NHL break

Leon Draisaitl is the leading goalscorer in the NHL, with 40 goals in 55 games. He is taking a break from the rink during the 4 Nations Face-Off and celebrated Valentine’s Day in Germany with his fiancee Celeste Desjardins. She posted a photo of the couple’s special breakfast on Friday.

(Credit: IG/@celestedesjardins)

"Happy valentine’s day, i love you,” Desjardins captioned.

The couple have been dating since 2018 and got engaged in 2024.

