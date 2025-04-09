Toronto Sceptres Natalie Spooner shares team Canada squad photos ahead of IIHF Women's World Championship

Natalie Spooner, the superstar forward for the Toronto Sceptres, was one of 23 PWHL players named to Canada’s 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship roster. The tournament kicks off Wednesday in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia. Spooner was named the 2024 IIHF Player of the Year after taking home gold with Canada in last year’s tournament and for her stellar gameplay during the PWHL's inaugural season.

Natalie Spooner takes a selfie with Emma Maltais / Spooner takes a selfie with teammates. (via Instagram/@natspooner5)

Spooner looked comfortable with her teammates as she shared several Instagram photos on Tuesday, capturing Team Canada’s fun times on the ice together. From team photos of the squad—including coaches—to selfies with the Sceptres teammate, Emma Maltais and others, the ladies seem to have enjoyed time together before the start of the competitive tournament.

Another of Spooner’s teammates on the Sceptres, Sarah Nurse, also joins her on Team Canada. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the two will represent Canada together on the World Champions’ stage.

Natalie Spooner (Left), Sarah Nurse (Center), and Sarah Fillier (Right) (via Instagram /@nursey16)

Nurse also shared photos of the team on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Spooner has been a dominant force for Team Canada at the tournament for over a decade. The captain of the Sceptres, she has skated in 11 World Championships and has won gold four times (2012, 2021, 2022 and 2024). Along with Canada, nine other countries will participate in the tournament, including the USA, Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Norway and Sweden.

Natalie Spooner in Women's World Championship - Source: Getty

Canada’s first matchup will be on Thursday against Finland.

Big moments in PWHL’s sophomore campaign

The PWHL is nearing the playoffs, as the regular season ends on May 3. Players have shown off spectacular gameplay throughout the sophomore campaign while accomplishing milestones.

Abby Roque, a Michigan native, netted the first “Michigan” style goal in PWHL history on March 22. The Sirens shared the feat on X.

Tereza Vanišová propelled Ottawa to a 5-2 win over New York on March 22, when she scored her second hat trick this season, becoming the first PWHL player to do so. The Charge announced her hatty on X.

Sarah Nurse scored the first Jailbreak goal of the season in Toronto’s 3-1 over Boston on Nov. 30. It marked Nurse’s first shorthanded goal in the PWHL. The Sceptres shared the special moment on X.

