“Total disrespect" “Classy”: NHL fans left divided over Edmonton Oilers fans drowning out American anthem with “SER-GEI” chant

Edmonton Oilers fans chanted “SER-GEI!” during the playing of the American National anthem before Game 6. The chants went on for about fifteen seconds before quieting down as the anthem finished playing.

The chants from the Edmonton faithful came as a reaction to fans booing the Canadian national anthem before Game 5 in Florida. While a handful of fans booed the Canadian anthem in Florida, seemingly every Edmonton fan joined in the chanting as Game 5 got underway.

The chants from the Oilers fans has drawn a myriad of reactions from fans across the league. Fans voiced their concerns and displeasure on social media, making clear what they thought about the situation.

“Classy,” one fan opined.

“Absolute lack of CLASS,” a fan chimed in.

“Total disrespect,” this fan Tweeted.

While the behavior of Edmonton Oilers fans drew mixed reactions, other fans pointed out that Florida Panthers fans booed the Canadian National anthem during games in Florida.

“Panthers fans booed the Canadian anthem last game,” a fan opined.

“Panthers fans booed the Canadian anthem, when 1/2 their team is, um, Canadian....” another fan chimed in.

“At least we don’t boo the Canadian national anthem like they do in America. This is the first time chants went into the American anthem, we usually sing it,” a fan weighed in.

The Oilers will be looking to even the series in Game 6 and send the series back to Florida for a decisive Game 7. Meanwhile, the Panthers hope to clinch their first Stanley and avoid playing their first elimination game this postseason.

Edmonton Oilers have risen to the top

The Edmonton Oilers face their third elimination game this series. Thus far, they have played their best with their backs to the wall. That attitude prompted analyst Kevin Bieksa to comment on the following, as quoted by the Edmonton Journal:

“These games are tough because it’s hard to play your best hockey in this type of game when there’s so much on the line. You won’t want to be that guy that lets your teammates down. So you see the best players, they can rise to the top. Connor McDavid has risen to the top.“

Indeed, McDavid has risen to the top. McDavid has registered eight points in the last two games. He’s been the best player on the ice for the Edmonton Oilers while solidifying his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

McDavid has torn up the postseason, leading all scorers with 42 points. That total has put him in the company of legends like Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. As Bieksa pointed out, the best players find a way to elevate their game when it matters most. Connor McDavid has done that.

Now, McDavid and company look to do the unthinkable and even the series by climbing out of a 3-0 hole. The way the Oilers have been playing, they certainly have a chance to do so.