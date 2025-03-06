"Tough excuse to use": Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews makes feelings known on Leafs tough schedule causing 5-2 loss to Knights

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night, their second straight defeat after losing 3-2 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

The tough schedule appears to be catching up with the Leafs, having played back-to-back games in Toronto before traveling to Vegas.

When asked if the schedule had caught up with the team, Mitch Marner responded:

"I don’t know. I mean, that’s a tough excuse to use. Yeah, last couple games really haven’t been great by us. I thought our goalies have kept us in it a lot of times. It’s a wake-up call."

Teammate Auston Matthews echoed Marner's sentiments, saying:

"I don’t know. I mean, it’s no excuse. The schedule’s the schedule, and so, I mean, we just gotta find a way to compete and bear down, you're dealt the cards that you get."

Matthews and Marner scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll got pulled after allowing 3 goals on 7 shots. He was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who made 16 saves.

Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson tallied goals for Vegas. Adin Hill made 29 saves to secure the win for the Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on tough schedule in 5-2 loss against Vegas

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shut down the idea that fatigue or a tough schedule played a role in Toronto’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I don’t think so. That’s an excuse. Berube said. “When they get the puck, we have to be better. We have to check better."

On the loss, Berube said:

“I think our intentions were right in the first period. We had chances. We were skating, I thought. But you can’t give a team like that five odd-man rushes in the first period and think you are going to win the game. That is really what I take out of it.”

Berube stressed that the team needs to reload harder and avoid giving up odd-man rushes like the first period.

The schedule won't get any easier for the Leafs, as they next face the formidable Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

