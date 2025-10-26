The Vancouver Canucks coughed up a 2-0 lead to the Montreal Canadiens, to lose their third straight game. Elias Pettersson scored his second goal of the season, and ended night with three points. Canucks' penalty kill units conceded two power play goals -- scored by Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, which ended up being the difference between the two teams on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Elias Pettersson had a slow start to the season and had just four points from eight games, but was involved in all three goals for Vancouver last night, leading the team in points for the game.

Canucks fans were upset that despite their highest paid star's best game of the season so far, the team squandered a 2-0 lead to the Montreal Canadiens.

"Time to trade Quinn Hughes and start a big rebuild," tweeted @arpan_on_BC

UnknownC_ @nucksnationn Only good thing about this game was Pettersson

𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗✭ @Pickens3njoyer -Fire Adam Foote -Get Evander Kane off the team -Trade for Zacha -Bring in DeBoer -Petterssons best game and Foote still rolls 4 lines LOL

Majority of VAN fans singled out Evander Kane and Kevin Lankinen as the main culprits for the loss to Canadiens.

pigdom @ygsvah Make Kane leave with the oilers. He's done his job wonderfully, sabotaging us more than enough.

strategy @2trat3gy Lankinen becoming unplayable Missing silovs rn 😭

Snippetz @snippetzJ_ Masterclass from Petey. Kane and Lankinen on the other hand 😑

In an interview Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre, D-man Marcus Pettersson admitted that the Canucks' penalty kill has not been extremely effective, with the Vancouver special team conceding nine power-play goals in the last seven games.

“Yeah, we're leaking a little bit. And it's tough, they get a couple of bounces. But we’ve got to dig down a little bit because it has lost a couple games for us. It's frustrating, but we can't get frustrated with it,” said Pettersson.

Canucks head coach rates Elias Pettersson's three-point night in loss to Canadiens

Vancouver head coach Adam Foote praised Pettersson for his season-high three-point night in 4-3 loss to Canadiens.

"He played a great hockey game. He was matched up against the top of the line, and he was feeling it. I thought he did a lot of great things. He had a big hit. He was physical. He was everywhere all over the ice, and I liked his game," said Foote.

Elias Pettersson brushed off the highs of his three-point night, due to the game resulting in Vancouver's third straight loss.

"Yeah, (I) feel better (about) myself, but standing here losing the game, I don't really care about that, right?,' said Pettersson.

Elias Pettersson and the Canucks are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 26th. The Oilers won 3-1 in both team's most recent meeting on Oct. 12, and are neck-and-neck in the Pacific division standings after nine game -- Edmonton is fourth with 9 points, and Vancouver is sixth with 8 points.

