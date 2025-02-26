"Traded the wrong goalie"; "Horrible disgrace of a team": Beantown fans irate after Boston Bruins squander 3-0 lead in OT loss to Toronto Maple Leafs 

Fans reacted as the Boston Bruins suffered a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at TD Garden after squandering a 3-0 lead.

The Bruins took a 3-0 lead with goals from David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie in the second period. However, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and Nicholas Robertson scored back-to-back goals to tie the game for Toronto.

Pastrnak scored again to give Boston a 4-3 lead, but Pontus Holmberg tied the game again. Mitch Marner netted in overtime to secure the Maple Leafs' win.

Beantown fans were irate after witnessing their team blow a three-goal lead at home, with one fan tweeting:

"Bruins traded the wrong goalie. Swayman is cheeks."

Another fan said on X:

"Horrible disgrace of a team."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Great choke job! This teams sucks! Fire Neely and Sweeney," one fan wrote.

"as soon as they went up 3-0 I knew they’d choke it and lose. The dna of this team is mentally weak chokers and losers," another fan said.

"Blew a last-minute lead in regulation, gave up the OT-winner with less than a minute to go. See you in '25-'26," a fan commented.

"You just can't have a goalie that gives up 5 goals when you have a 3-0 lead. You can't. Swayman needs to go," one fan added.

The Maple Leafs got stellar goaltending from Anthony Stolarz (31 saves) while Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves in the losing effort for the Boston Bruins.

Boston BruinsHC Joe Sacco on Bruins losing 3-0 lead to Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins head coach Joe Sacco pointed out that early in the third period, Toronto got a power play goal to make it 3-2, which gave them momentum and caught the Bruins back on their heels.

“I mean that's a good offensive team, they're going to make a push we just have to keep playing we have to keep pushing forward there," Sacco said postgame. "So, you know, we got caught on our heels a little bit. But I, we were ready to play tonight I thought we had a great start to the game the first 40 minutes.”

Sacco was pleased with how the Bruins started the game and played in the first two periods but said they got caught standing still and allowed Toronto back into it late.

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back in their next game at home against the New York Islanders on Thursday

