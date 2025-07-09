Trading Zack Bolduc to Canadiens was "gut wrenching" for Blues GM

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Zack Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues on July 1 in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux in a one-for-one trade.

Bolduc had a breakout 2024-25 season with the Blues, amassing 19 goals and 17 assists in 72 games, ranking fourth among NHL rookies in goals and first in plus-minus (+20). He also notched one assist in seven playoff games.

Addressing Bolduc’s trade to the Canadiens, it was gut-wrenching for Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. He found the decision tough due to his high expectations for Bolduc’s potential but acknowledged that taking risks is sometimes necessary.

“He had a great 2nd half of the season, I think he’s gonna be a hell of an NHL player…it was gut-wrenching because of my thought process on how good Bolduc can be. But at some point you have to take risks," Armstrong said.

Bolduc was drafted No. 17 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2021 NHL draft. The 22-year-old had a stint of two seasons with the Blues, racking up 45 points through 24 goals and 21 assists in 97 career games.

Montreal Canadiens actively pursuing Blues forward despite NTC kicking in

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Canadiens and Blues engaged in trade discussions involving Jordan Kyrou before his full no-trade clause (NTC) took effect on July 1.

Johnston indicated that these talks were significant, describing them as potentially leading to a blockbuster deal. However, with Kyrou’s NTC now active, he has significant control over any potential trade, making it less likely but not impossible.

"If you're talking about a Kyrou trade at this stage, that's a talented young player who puts up a lot of points. We're talking about a blockbuster. I wouldn't rule it out, but I do think the percentage likelihood of it happening went down considerably after we got to July 1st," Johnstin said on the SDPN podcast.

Jordan Kyrou was drafted No. 35 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL draft. The 27-year-old is currently signed to an eight-year, $65 million contract with the Blues until the 2030-31 season.

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

