  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "Traitor finally out of NHL": Hockey fans react as Max Pacioretty reportedly retires despite UFA interest

"Traitor finally out of NHL": Hockey fans react as Max Pacioretty reportedly retires despite UFA interest

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 30, 2025 05:18 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Max Pacioretty reportedly retires despite UFA interest - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted to reports that Max Pacioretty could be stepping away from professional hockey.

Ad

Analyst Nick Alberga reported that Pacioretty “appears to be hanging up his skates” and has accepted a role with the University of Michigan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Max Pacioretty is an unrestricted free agent following his one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pacioretty’s name had been a frequent topic in the offseason rumor mill, with reports linking him with teams like Columbus, Detroit and Toronto, but those opportunities never materialized.

As word of his apparent retirement spread, fans share their thoughts on social media. One bluntly posted:

“Traitor finally out of the NHL.”
Ad

Another wrote:

"He must’ve fallen off over the summer or he just doesn’t want to play anymore because he was one of the leafs best players in the playoffs by far. He had so much left in him"
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Good luck to him will never forget those big hits and scoring both gm 6 winners," one wrote.
"Could easily play another season. But with two ruptures with his achilles and What not, probably a solid decision," another posted.
"I wonder if he keeps himself in shape and comes out of retirement around the deadline," a user commented.
Ad
"He was separated from his family basically for the entire season cuz they live in the Detroit area. Makes sense he accepted the job at UMich" another wrote.

Hailing from New Canaan, Connecticut, Pacioretty spent the 2007-08 season at Michigan before joining the Montreal Canadiens.

Max Pacioretty's injury-riddled last season

Max Pacioretty had an injury-plagued season last year. He appeared in only 37 games for the Maple Leafs. In the playoffs, he recorded five goals and eight assists.

Ad

At his end-of-season press conference, Pacioretty had hinted at retirement.

"This year was very difficult for me, being away from my family,so I'm really excited just to get home and be with them, and talk to them about what's next in life. But in terms of playing, that's difficult to answer right now," he said.

Pacioretty closes the book on a 17-year NHL career. He finished with 681 points while playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications