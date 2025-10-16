  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • "Travis Green needs to lose his job": Ottawa fans put Senators HC on the chopping block after 8-4 loss to Sabres

"Travis Green needs to lose his job": Ottawa fans put Senators HC on the chopping block after 8-4 loss to Sabres

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 16, 2025 03:45 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Ottawa fans put Senators HC on the chopping block after 8-4 loss to Sabres - Source: Imagn

Ottawa Senators fans on social media expressed disappointment with coach Travis Green’s game plan following a humiliating 8-4 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Sabres notched their first win of the season at KeyBank Center. After a 1-1 tie in the opening period, the Senators collapsed, conceding four goals in the second period.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s how Sens supporters on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the crushing loss. One tweeted:

"Travis Green needs to lose his job."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Fire Green now."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Reconstruct the PK. Top to bottom. Coach better have some answers, we know these fellas are capable," a third fan wrote.
"When you look sloppy vs Buffalo that's when you know...Absolutely embarrassing," another fan wrote.
"You gave up eight goals. To a Sabres team that had scored TWO GOALS ALL SEASON. Someone's on their way to Belleville in the morning," another said.
Ad
My youth hockey coach always said “Look good, play good” and my god, those jerseys do not look good.," another chimed in.

The Senators will be up against the Seattle Kraken next at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres defeat Ottawa Senators for the first win of the season

The Buffalo Sabres secured their first win of the season after defeating the Ottawa Senators 8-4 at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday.

Ad

Jack Quinn opened the scoring for the Sabres with a power-play goal at 8:01 of the first period, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead. Tim Stützle tied the game for the Senators before the period ended.

In the second period, Jake Sanderson’s power-play goal at 3:58 put Ottawa ahead 2-1. However, the Sabres responded with four unanswered goals from Ryan McLeod, Alex Tuch, and Jason Zucker (who scored twice), taking a 5-2 lead.

In the third period, Shane Pinto and Lars Eller scored to cut the Senators’ deficit to 5-4. Late goals by McLeod, Quinn, and Jiri Kulich sealed an 8-4 victory for Buffalo. Zach Benson accumulated four points, and Josh Doan contributed three points for the Sabres in the win.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications