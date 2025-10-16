"Travis Green needs to lose his job": Ottawa fans put Senators HC on the chopping block after 8-4 loss to Sabres

Ottawa Senators fans on social media expressed disappointment with coach Travis Green’s game plan following a humiliating 8-4 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres. On Wednesday, the Sabres notched their first win of the season at KeyBank Center. After a 1-1 tie in the opening period, the Senators collapsed, conceding four goals in the second period.Here’s how Sens supporters on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the crushing loss. One tweeted:&quot;Travis Green needs to lose his job.&quot;spud271 @spud2717LINK@Senators Travis Green needs to lose his job.Another chimed in:&quot;Fire Green now.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Reconstruct the PK. Top to bottom. Coach better have some answers, we know these fellas are capable,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;When you look sloppy vs Buffalo that's when you know...Absolutely embarrassing,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You gave up eight goals. To a Sabres team that had scored TWO GOALS ALL SEASON. Someone's on their way to Belleville in the morning,&quot; another said.My youth hockey coach always said “Look good, play good” and my god, those jerseys do not look good.,&quot; another chimed in.The Senators will be up against the Seattle Kraken next at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.Buffalo Sabres defeat Ottawa Senators for the first win of the seasonThe Buffalo Sabres secured their first win of the season after defeating the Ottawa Senators 8-4 at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday.Jack Quinn opened the scoring for the Sabres with a power-play goal at 8:01 of the first period, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead. Tim Stützle tied the game for the Senators before the period ended.In the second period, Jake Sanderson’s power-play goal at 3:58 put Ottawa ahead 2-1. However, the Sabres responded with four unanswered goals from Ryan McLeod, Alex Tuch, and Jason Zucker (who scored twice), taking a 5-2 lead.In the third period, Shane Pinto and Lars Eller scored to cut the Senators’ deficit to 5-4. Late goals by McLeod, Quinn, and Jiri Kulich sealed an 8-4 victory for Buffalo. Zach Benson accumulated four points, and Josh Doan contributed three points for the Sabres in the win.