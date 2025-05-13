Trent Frederic trades big blows with Nicolas Hague in spirited fight as Oilers-Knights scrum ensues in Game 4 [WATCH]

Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic and Vegas Golden Knights strongman Nicolas Hague headline a heavyweight tilt during the first period of Monday night’s Game 4 showdown.

Ad

The fisticuffs broke out in the middle of a scrum following a whistle. The two pugilists exchanged pleasantries before dropping the gloves and protagonizing one of this postseason's most spirited bouts.

Here’s a look at the fireworks:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The bout was pretty even as both combatants got their fair share of blows in. While there wasn’t a clear winner of the battle, the draw didn't diminish the fight’s overall impact.

The Oilers lead the series 2-1, with the Golden Knights looking to even the affair at two games apiece following their dramatic Game 3 win on Saturday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama