  • Trent Frederic trades big blows with Nicolas Hague in spirited fight as Oilers-Knights scrum ensues in Game 4 [WATCH]

By Nestor Quixtan

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified May 13, 2025 03:25 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic and Vegas Golden Knights strongman Nicolas Hague headline a heavyweight tilt during the first period of Monday night’s Game 4 showdown.

The fisticuffs broke out in the middle of a scrum following a whistle. The two pugilists exchanged pleasantries before dropping the gloves and protagonizing one of this postseason's most spirited bouts.

Here’s a look at the fireworks:

The bout was pretty even as both combatants got their fair share of blows in. While there wasn’t a clear winner of the battle, the draw didn't diminish the fight’s overall impact.

The Oilers lead the series 2-1, with the Golden Knights looking to even the affair at two games apiece following their dramatic Game 3 win on Saturday night.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
