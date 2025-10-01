Trevor Zegras took a swipe at ex-Ducks coach Greg Cronin while reflecting on rocky final years in Anaheim. After five seasons in Anaheim, Trevor Zegras was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in June.

Speaking to reporters at the Flyers’ training facility on Tuesday, Zegras opened up about his turbulent last couple of years with the Ducks and his time under former head coach Greg Cronin, who was fired in April.

“He was telling me how to play defense,” Zegras joked, taking a playful shot at his reputation as more of an offensive, one-dimensional player.

Cronin even benched Zegras at times for his decision-making during the 2023-24 season. He stumbled out of the gate that season with only one goal and one assist in his first 12 games.

"I think when you have a new GM and you're bring in a new coach, I think they want things done their way," Zegras said. "I think there were things that maybe we didn't see eye to eye on a ton of the time and maybe they viewed that as a negative thing."

Zegras admitted his contract situation added to the frustration.

Cronin also shifted him around the lineup. He moved him from center to the wing and constantly changed his role, even though Zegras felt he was doing everything that was asked of him.

In the 2023-24 season, a lower-body injury and ankle surgery limited him to just 31 games. Last season, he managed 32 points in 57 games. He missed nearly 7-weeks after surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee in December.

Trevor Zegras on feeling “awful” under former coach Greg Cronin

Trevor Zegras says he never felt like he got a fair shot from Greg Cronin and GM Pat Verbeek to prove himself as a center. That lack of trust left him “overthinking” and struggling with his mental health.

At times, he admitted that hockey wasn’t even his focus anymore.

“And then you throw in the injuries and then the rehab and the recovery," Zegras said. "Little things become big things in your head, and it makes it very hard to play against the best players in the world on a night-to-night basis."

On top of that, the constant trade speculation only added to the weight he carried. For two straight seasons under Cronin, Zegras was a fixture on trade boards, and he called the experience,

"It was awful. When it has never happened to you before, it's awful," he said.

By the second year, Trevor Zegras noted that he was more used to the noise.

