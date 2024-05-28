NHL fans react to Evan Rodrigues' elbowing attempt on Rangers Game 3 OT winner Alex Wennberg

NHL fans were not happy with Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues' attempt at elbowing New York Rangers forward Alex Wennberg during Game 3. Wennberg, who went on to score the OT winner, was skating through the offensive zone when Rodrigues stuck out his elbow, trying to hit the Rangers forward.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Had Rodrigues landed the elbow, a penalty would have been called and possibly a suspension, so NHL fans weren't happy about it.

Expand Tweet

"Trouba showed him how to actually do it. That’s why he’s the captain," a fan wrote.

"I also think that happened before the trouba hit too," another fan wrote.

Although some fans thought it would have been dirty, other fans think that had the elbow landed, it would have hit Wennberg in the elbow or chest.

Expand Tweet

"Kind of a stretch, man. Elbow would have caught Wenny's arm maybe? Lol," another fan wrote.

"Elbow to the elbow isn't the same as elbow to the temple lmao," a fan added.

Some fans, however, think Rodrigues should have been fined for the intent, just as Trouba got a fine for his elbow.

"Wendy saved him a fine," a fan wrote.

"Omg he tried to throw a hit and missed. Quick, suspend him! Throw him out of the league! Oh nevermind, his name isn’t Trouba," a fan wrote.

Panthers looking to even the series in Game 4

The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Florida won the first game of the series before losing Games 2 and 3 in overtime. Despite blowing a lead in Game 3, Florida turns its attention to Game 4.

"Obviously we wanted to win that game," defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said, via NHL.com. "We want to win every game. But at the same time, we're playing against a good team on the other side and they're trying to win too, so it's hard. I think we did some good stuff in that game.

"We had some chances at the end of the third to win it in regulation and then some good chances in overtime as well. Obviously it didn't go our way yesterday, but I think the mood is good. We're realizing that we're playing good and that's why you play a series of seven games, to get better for the next one and that's our focus right now."

Florida is a -166 favorite to defeat the Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday.