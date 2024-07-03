“Two days in and already raised the level" “Looks like a Canuck": NHL fans react as Macklin Celebrini scores a nasty goal at Sharks prospect camp

San Jose Sharks first-round pick Macklin Celebrini has already begun turning heads. During his first day at the Sharks’ prospect camp, Celebrini showed off his moves, scoring a nifty goal.

Macklin Celebrini's goal has prompted excited reactions from the fans. Here’s a look at some choice comments from fans reacting to Macklin Celebrini’s unique talents on the ice during the Sharks’ prospect camp:

“Two days in and he has already raised the level of play on the team,” a fan said.

“Someone needs a shower because that was dirty,” another fan said.

“Yeah, that was filthy,” a fan said.

While fan comments overwhelmingly praise Macklin Celebrini’s singular talents, some fans chose to poke fun at the young star. Here’s a look at how some fans chirped Macklin Celebrini’s slick moves:

“Very nice move, but have a feeling he’d be face planted into the crossbar in a real NHL game,” a fan said.

“Eh he’s okay,” another fan said.

“Looks like a Canuck,” one fan said.

Sharks fans can’t wait for opening night to see Celebrini and a revamped team improve upon one of the club’s worst seasons. With Celebrini in tow, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in San Jose. While the Sharks may be a couple of seasons away from a playoff spot, the club looks to plant the seeds of what looks to be a bright future.

Macklin Celebrini to decide on next season soon

Macklin Celebrini has a big decision to make: Play with the Sharks or return to Boston University. The 18-year-old is eligible to play in the NCAA this upcoming season. However, he could also turn pro and head to the Sharks’ training camp in the fall.

Either way, Celebrini has a big decision to make. ESPN quoted the young star as follows:

“It’s coming up. I’ll make the decision pretty quick here.”

Despite it still being early in the summer, Celebrini needs to focus on what he intends to do next season. With that in mind, Celebrini stated:

"Just trying to enjoy this camp, and after that I guess it’s time to make a decision."

The Hobey Baker winner could spend another season honing his craft in the NCAA. Considering how he dominated the league last season, turning pro may be the wisest choice for his development. A positive experience at the Sharks’ prospect camp may sway his decision to turn pro.

“It’s been good. They were out there supporting today. From everything I’ve heard, they are some of the best fans in the league. I’m excited to start playing in front of them,” Celebrini concluded his thoughts.

Sharks fans hope to see Celebrini in action sooner rather than later. With the moves the club has made, the Sharks are poised to exit the NHL basement this season.

