  • “USA runs hockey”: NHL fans react as Team USA eliminates Canada in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:44 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn
Team Canada fell in a tough 4-3 shootout loss against Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, on Friday.

The Canadian squad came back after being down 3-1 in the third period of their semi-final matchup against the Americans. However, the US pulled out the victory in the shootout. The win prompted an eruption among hockey fans on social media.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say about Team USA’s victory:

“USA runs hockey nothin new,” a fan opined.
“American dominance over the 51st state continues,” this fan chimed in.
“RAHHHH AMERICAS SPORT,” another fan wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to criticize the shootout itself. These fans called for an end to the shootout in tournaments such as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Let’s see what these fans wrote on X:

“Shootout in these tournaments really needs to go,” a fan commented.
“GIVE US UNLIMITED OT NOBODY LIKES SHOOTOUTS. GG tho,” this fan remarked.
“What a lazy shootout attempt! Pathetic!” another fan posted on X.
Team USA will face its Swedish counterpart in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup final scheduled for Saturday.

Team USA going for gold at Hlinka Gretzky Cup final

Team USA’s victory on Friday put it on a path to earn the gold medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Despite blowing a 3-1 lead, the American squad held it together during overtime, forcing the shootout. The victory over the Canadian squad was particularly meaningful as part of the ongoing rivalry between the two North American sides. Canada’s streak of three consecutive gold medals at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup came to an end with the loss.

Meanwhile, Team Sweden defeated Team Finland in the other semi-final. The Finns blew a 5-2 lead with a little over 12 minutes to go in the third period. The Swedes forced overtime, notching the game-winner at 2:27 of the extra frame.

With the win, Sweden set a date with the Americans for gold. Canada will face off against Finland for the bronze medal.

Team USA player Balke Zielinski had this to say about his team’s win at the Hlinka Gretzky tourney:

“Obviously, it’s a special feeling any time you can knock off Canada but we’ve got one more, so we’ve just gotta be ready to take it to whoever we play tomorrow and get the job done.”

Zielinski, as quoted by The Hockey News, underscored the Americans’ attitude heading into Saturday’s final. A win would mark a major achievement for the American side after winning gold at the World Junior Championships earlier this year.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

