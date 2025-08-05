Utah Mammoth files a lawsuit against high-end hocky bag company over trademark dispute: Reports

The Utah Mammoth filed a lawsuit against Mammoth Hockey LLC over a trademark dispute. The case was reportedly filed on Friday in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit indicated that Mammoth Hockey, which sells high-end hockey bags, first supported the team using “Mammoth” in its name. The company contacted the team’s president in April about a possible collaboration. However, its stand changed in June, almost a month after the team's name was made official. Mammoth Hockey said the team’s name violated its trademark rights.

Utah Hockey Club finalized "Utah Mammoth" in May as the official name of the franchise. It included four rounds of community voting. The process gathered feedback on possible names and logos.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah's NHL hockey team," Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said, via NHL.com. "The community chose and it stands as a symbol of who we are, the unstoppable force we’re building together."

The lawsuit also mentioned that Mammoth Hockey threatened legal action without giving details on timing or location. Smith Entertainment Group Hockey, which owns the Utah team, wants the court to resolve the issue under the U.S. Declaratory Judgement Act.

SEG believes it can use the name under federal and state law.

“Utah Mammoth and the NHL believe strongly that we have the right to use the name under federal and state law, and that our use will not harm the defendant or its business in any way," SEG said in a statement on Tuesday, via the Salt Lake Tribune.

Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller eyes playoff spot next season

Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller made the team's expectation for the 2025-26 NHL season clear: making the playoffs. After leading the expansion team with 90 points in its first year, Keller wants to see more than just progress.

“There’s a ton of belief,” Keller said on Monday, via NKSL Sports' Cole Bagley. “It’s that or it’s a failure for us this year.”

Keller, who has three years left on his $57.2 million contract, added that the Mammoth should make it happen on the ice next season.

“It’s just a matter of not talking about it, going out there and actually doing it,” Keller said.

Despite dealing with injuries and adjusting to a new franchise, Keller sees potential in Utah’s young players and believes the group is better prepared.

“We’re a year older, we’re a more experienced team,” Keller said.

Keller and the Mammoth are focused on using their experience to make the playoffs next season.

