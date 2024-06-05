Utah NHL season tickets sale: Price, how to buy, release date & more

Utah NHL season tickets for 2024 are now available for purchase. There's excitement and anticipation surrounding the Utah NHL team's season ticket sales for the club's debut season.

With 34,000 deposits already received, there's a high demand for tickets. Notably, only a small percentage of those deposits are from the current NBA's Utah Jazz season ticket holders, indicating a broad interest in the NHL team.

The Utah NHL season tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 7th. Moreover, fans will also have the option to choose from half-season and mini-plan packages, in addition to single-game tickets.

Despite the high demand exceeding the available capacity, the team is still open to accepting new deposits. NHL season-ticket plans will start at $44 per game per seat, which is notably more than double the cost of the cheapest Jazz offering.

To manage the Utah NHL season ticket sale process efficiently, the organization has set up a system where deposit holders will have designated windows to purchase them based on when they placed their deposit.

Additionally, fans who have made deposits can attend a three-day open house event at the Delta Center from June 4–6 to explore the arena, check out the ice setup, choose their preferred seat locations, and speak to the ticket representatives.

Securing Utah NHL season tickets will be competitive, but the organization is trying to accommodate the enthusiastic fan base in the newly added hockey town.

What will be the single-game ticket price after Utah NHL season tickets announced?

After the announcement of the Utah NHL season ticket sale, fans will have the opportunity to purchase game tickets even if they don't secure them. The single-game ticket for Utah in the NHL will be made available when the National Hockey League releases its schedule later this year.

The prices for obstructed or partial-ice view seats start at $19, offering more affordable options for those interested in attending individual games. The Utah NHL is the newest club that will be making its debut in the 2024-25 season.

The club became part of the NHL after the Arizona Coyotes' relocation to Utah back in April. The Utah NHL will play its game at the Delta Center and will represent the Central Division of the Western Conference.

However, the name and the logo of the newly added team are yet to be announced by the organization.

