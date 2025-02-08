Valeri Bure’s wife Candace and her "hot date" turn heads in shimmery $475 Simon Miller sequin outfit at the 2025 Movieguide Awards red carpet

NHL legend Valeri Bure accompanied his wife and American actress, Candace Cameron Bure, to the 2025 Movieguide Awards on Friday. The couple turned heads with their classy evening attire, and Candace shared a few snaps and clips from the event on her Instagram stories.

In one story, Candace posed in her living room before the event in a shimmery $475 silver sequin dress by Simon Miller. She also tagged her stylist (@winnella), hairstylist (@thomley_davidrobert), and makeup artist (@slynslayzmakeup) in the caption.

“Movieguide awards tonight,” Candace wrote.

In the next photo, Candace posed with her husband Valeri Bure, who donned a sleek black suit and a white shirt.

“Bringing a H🔥T date,” she captioned the photo.

Trending

via Instagram /@candacecbure

At the event, Candace and Valeri Bure connected with several media personalities, including actors Cameron Mathison and Jesse Hutch, voice artist Reagan To and podcaster David A.R. White.

Expand Tweet

She also shared a post from the Great American Family’s Instagram handle featuring a picture of herself standing on the red carpet with Cameron Mathison and Jesse Hutch, posing in front of the official Movieguide Awards backdrop.

Candace later encouraged fans to tune into @greatamericanfamily on March 6 to see the full list of winners from the event.

Valeri Bure’s wife actively working to help families displaced by LA wildfires

Candace Cameron Bure has been actively raising support for Los Angeles wildfire victims. Over the past three weeks, she has organized donation drives and shared emergency response information with her followers.

Candace and Valeri Bure were residents of Pacific Palisades until 2024. The area was one of the hardest hit by the wildfires, and she was present in the area in the early hours when the wildfire spread across LA.

Earlier last month, Candace posted an Instagram video showing preparations for a clothing drive she was hosting. The video included a message thanking first responders, volunteers and the community.

The clothing drive took place on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at 1101 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Candace encouraged attendees to bring their FEMA grant number and ID for assistance.

In an earlier post on Jan. 10, Candace shared an emotional message about the wildfires, expressing her concern and prayers for those affected by the disaster. She also reflected on her family's 30 years in Pacific Palisades and expressed sadness over the destruction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback