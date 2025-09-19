Last week, former NHL star Valeri Bure and actress Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha tied the knot with actor Bradley Steven Perry. The couple exchanged vows on September 14, 2025, at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, in front of 150 guests.Following the celebration, Candace Bure took to Instagram to share a carousel of wedding photos capturing the day’s special moments. In the caption, she wrote:“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. ““Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️”One of the clicks showed Natasha in a strapless lace gown and Bradley in a classic tux beneath an arch flanked by her parents, Candace in a powder-blue gown and Valeri Bure in classic black tie. Another captured Natasha and Bradley sharing a kiss beneath the floral arch. The bride also posed with her bridal party in pastel gowns while holding elegant white calla lilies. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBehind-the-scenes moments included Candace helping her daughter into her dress, a close-up of the couple’s “Just Married” cake and a shot of Natasha holding a parasol while Bradley sat beside her in his tuxedo.Later images featured sweet touches from the reception, such as the couple toasting with ice cream cones and sharing a kiss during the evening festivities. The Malibu wedding comes after the pair announced their engagement in April 2025, a year after making their relationship public.Valeri Bure’s wife Candance was their daughter’s ‘something blue’ on her wedding dayAt her Malibu wedding this week, Natasha Bure gave a fresh twist to the age-old bridal tradition of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” The custom usually means carrying or wearing something blue for good luck and to symbolize love and faithfulness.Instead, Natasha asked her mom Candace Bure to be her “something blue.”&quot;It was a particularly special day as well, because that first bridal appointment was where I asked my mom to be my 'something blue' and asked my sister-in-law to be one of my bridesmaids. It felt like the perfect kick off to the engagement season,&quot; said Natasha. [People.com]Valeri Bure escorted his daughter down the aisle as La La Land’s “Mia &amp; Sebastian’s Theme” played.&quot;Having my sweet father walk me down the aisle is a blessing I’ll carry with me forever,&quot; she shared.She also reflected on how emotional it was to share the day with both her parents, saying she felt incredibly lucky to experience such a milestone with them.Valeri Bure and Candace Bure have three children together: Natasha and her two brothers, Lev and Maksim.