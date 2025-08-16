Valeri Bure and wife Candace Bure celebrate daughter Natasha's birthday as she turns 27

Former NHL forward Valeri Bure and his wife, actress Candace Bure, celebrated their daughter Natasha’s 27th birthday in style. Candace marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a series of family photos in her stories. She posted a picture of Natasha with her boyfriend, Bradley Steven Perry, writing:

"Celebrating our girl's birthday"

Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure IG stories - Credit @candacecbure

In another snap, Natasha posed alongside her younger brother Maksim, which Candace captioned:

“Big sister Baby brother.”

Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure IG stories - Credit @candacecbure

Candace also shared a photo of her son Lev with his wife, Elliott Dunham, calling them a:

"Cutie couple Lev@elliottpbure"

Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure IG stories - Credit @candacecbure

She later posted a sweet shot with Valeri himself, captioned:

“Mom and Dad.”

Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure IG stories - Credit @candacecbure

She also shared a solo picture of herself in a white dress, along with a shot of the birthday cake captioned “We.”

Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure IG stories - Credit @candacecbure

Valeri Bure, who spent 10 seasons in the NHL from 1995 to 2004, played for the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars.

Candace Bure opens up about her marriage to Valeri Bure

On a candid episode of The Candace Cameron Bure podcast, Candace Bure opened up about how she and her husband, Valeri, worked through a difficult period in their marriage, guided in part by some unexpected wisdom from their son, Lev.

She admitted they went through a “really tough season” that left them questioning the future of their relationship. Candace described the moment, saying that Lev "preached, like:

“a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it.

"And I'll never forget, 'cause he said, 'You know, I know I haven't been married and I'm just a young kid, and so it's probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before, but I don't need to be married to know what the word of God says.'"

His words resonated with the couple, who walked away feeling that they had "raised some pretty good kids."

