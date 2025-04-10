Valeri Bure's wife Candace reveals couple's 2-week rule that makes 'huge difference' in their 28-year-long marriage

NHL legend Valeri Bure has been married to his wife Candace Cameron Bure for over 28 years now. On Wednesday, Candace did a Q&A session on her Instagram where she answered some questions about her personal life and work.

During the segment, Candace Bure responded to a question about how she and her husband stay connected when she’s traveling for work. Candace explained that they follow a two-week rule to make sure they don’t go too long without seeing each other:

“We have a 2-week rule. We won’t go longer than that without seeing each other. He always comes to visit me when I’m away filming a movie. We make great efforts to prioritize each other and it makes a huge difference in our marriage."

When asked how often she travels for work, Candace said she is away from home quite a bit:

“Often. I probably average a total of 4-5 months away from home each year."

She was also asked if she ever speaks at college campuses. In response, Candace mentioned that she does from time to time. She shared that she will be speaking at Faulkner University in October this year and had previously spoken at Liberty University.

Candace and Valeri Bure have been together for over three decades

Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure originally met during a charity hockey game in 1994. Candace was introduced to Valeri by her friend Lori Loughlin and the two started courting afterwards.

They went on to tie the knot two years later on June 22, 1996. Last year, the couple celebrated their 28th marriage anniversary.

Candace shared a carousel of throwback pictures including clicks from their wedding day. In the caption, she wrote a special note:

“28 years 🥂 today! How it started… and how it’s going❤️💒"

Together Candace and Valeri have three kids, daughter Natasha, born in 1998, son Lev, born in 2000 and son Maksim, born in 2002. Valeri Bure retired from the NHL in 2005, while Candace continues to star in movies.

Together the couple also have their own winery in California. They started the “Bure Family Winery” in 2006 in Napa Valley. The winery produces small-batch, high-end wines.

