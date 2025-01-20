Valeri Bure's wife Candace reshares swearing-in ceremony post featuring President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jan 20, 2025 20:45 GMT
Former NHLer Valeri Bure
Former NHLer Valeri Bure's wife Candace shared a post for President Donald Trump on his Inaugration (Image Credit: Instagram @candacecbure)

Former NHL player Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure shared an Instagram post celebrating Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The ceremony took place on Monday inside the Capitol Rotunda due to freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C.

In her post, Candace included photos of Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance with his wife, Usha Vance. She wrote,

“Happy Inauguration Day!!! ❤️✨🇺🇸 God Bless America 🙏🏼 #inauguration2025.”
also-read-trending Trending

Four former U.S. Presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, were present for the ceremony.

The ceremony also brought in top leaders from the tech industry, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos. Musk, a close ally of Trump, was named to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Candace Bure also shared a clip of Carrie Underwood singing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump’s second inauguration included performances from Carrie Underwood. In the same IG post, Candace Bure shared a clip of Underwood singing "America the Beautiful" with the Armed Forces Chorus and the Naval Academy Glee Club.

Almost a week prior to the ceremony, Underwood said she was honored to perform.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said on Thursday (via USA Today).

Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA" while opera singer Christopher Macchio performed the national anthem. The Village People, known for their song "Y.M.C.A," also participated.

Wayne Gretzky, a hockey legend, attended the ceremony with his wife, Janet. Janet shared a picture on Instagram, expressing pride and love for America and Canada.

"We are so very proud , We love America🇺🇸 , We love Canada 🇨🇦 God Bless everyone !!🙏🏻" Janet wrote.

This marked the first indoor swearing-in since 1985. The event was part of a weekend of celebrations for Donald Trump’s return to office.

