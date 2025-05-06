Vancouver Canucks twitter/X runs crypto scam after being hacked, comments on Quinn Hughes trade post

The Vancouver Canucks' official Twitter/X account got hacked on Monday, after the hackers posted a fake crypto scam. They shared a fake video of Elon Musk talking about a new digital coin on a website they used the Canucks' account to push.

Notably, the post was taken down a few times but kept coming back and stayed pinned on the team's page for almost an hour. The hackers also shared their video under a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, and when hockey fans replied to the post, the hackers replied.

On fan asked for Canucks captain Quinn Hughes' trade to the New Jersey Devils, to which the hacked account said:

"Noted."

The Canucks' PR department later confirmed with a post on the platform that the Vancouver Canucks account has been compromised and advised people to not pay attention to any posts made by the account.

“Please note that the @Canucks Twitter/X account has been compromised. Please disregard any recent posts until further notice. We are working with the platform and the NHL to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Canucks boast over one million followers on the platform. The crypto-related posts on the account have been deleted, but it's still unclear if the team has fully regained control.

NHL Insider claims Rick Tocchet had a conversation with Quinn Hughes before making his final decision

The Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal suggested that Rick Tocchet's departure from the team was not solely for personal reasons. According to Dhaliwal, another factor influenced Tocchet's choice to leave the organization.

Last week, it was confirmed that head coach Tocchet would not return as the Canucks' coach for the 2025-26 season. Dhaliwal noted that he talked with team captain Quinn Hughes before making his final decision.

“I think Tocchet has a pretty good indication about Hughes staying or going...You think he bolted for no reason? I think he knows some stuff that other people don't know," he said.

However, it remains uncertain what was discussed between Tocchet and Hughes or whether their conversation played a role in Tocchet's decision to depart the Canucks.

