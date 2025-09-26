  • home icon
  • Vegas Golden Knights take severe action against reporter for asking Hockey Canada sexual assault case-related question

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 26, 2025 03:30 GMT
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered - Source: Getty
Golden Knights take action against reporter for asking Hockey Canada sexual assault case related question- Source: Getty

The Vegas Golden Knights have come under scrutiny after taking action against The Athletic reporter Mark Lazerus, who asked about the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case during their media availability.

In July, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube were acquitted in the case. The NHL reinstated the group, making them eligible to sign contracts starting October 15, though they remain suspended until December 1.

With McLeod and Hart rumored to be drawing interest from both Vegas and Carolina, The Athletic visited Raleigh and Las Vegas to explore the potential signings.

Lazerus reported that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and addressed questions, even if hypothetically.

also-read-trending Trending

After learning of the topic, the team refused to make head coach Bruce Cassidy available for a one-on-one interview. Before Cassidy’s press conference began, a team spokesperson asked the Athletic reporter to leave the practice facility.

"The Golden Knights asked me to leave their practice facility and revoked my credential because I asked one of their players about the Hockey Canada 5. Their sensitivity underscores the dicey nature of the decision VGK and Carolina are facing." Lazerus wrote on X.
According to Lazerus, the Knights revoked his credential for asking defenseman Noah Hanifin questions about the situation during routine locker-room media availability. His access to that night’s preseason game was also rescinded.

Lazerus pointed out that Hanifin himself showed no frustration when asked, and even stated that any new teammate would be welcomed with support.

Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin on playing with acquitted Hockey Canada players

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin shared his perspective on playing alongside the acquitted Hockey Canada players. Hanifin said that a locker room is built on brotherhood and family.

“You’re trying to take care of each other, no matter what’s going on, good or bad, off the ice.You want to make sure that when guys come to the rink, they feel they have the support and that they’re part of it. That’s a huge part of being on a team.” Hanifin said. (per The Athletic)
He also pointed out that players all have lives away from hockey, families, kids, and personal challenges. And it’s important to ensure everyone is doing well mentally. According to Hanifin, teammates need to be there if someone requires a hand or simply someone to talk to.

Reporter Mark Lazerus noted that while Hanifin spoke openly, the Golden Knights’ organizational caution highlights how sensitive the decision remains for Vegas, Carolina, or any other team considering signing one of the five players of Hockey Canada.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
